Nanterre, 15 December 2021

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in November 2021

I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic





November YTD at the end of November

(11 months) % change 2021/2020 % change

2021/2019 % change 2021/2020 % change

2021/2019 VINCI Autoroutes +85.3% +6.7% +21.9% −4.4% Light vehicles +116.4%1 +6.7% +24.1% −5.5% Heavy vehicles +6.8% +6.7% +10.6% +2.4%

1 Light-vehicle traffic contracted in November 2020, reflecting the effect of the restrictions applied in France – notably the lockdown imposed from 30 October to 15 December 2020 – and in Europe.

Good traffic trends for VINCI Autoroutes continued. In November 2021, all vehicle categories combined, traffic was up 6.7% compared to November 2019.



II- Change in VINCI Airport passenger traffic2





November YTD at the end of November

(11 months) % change 2021/2020 % change

2021/2019 % change 2021/2020 % change

2021/2019 VINCI Airports +156% -44.3% +4.7% -68.0% Portugal (ANA) x4 -21.9% +31.0% -59.7% United-Kingdom x9 -62.3% -37.6% -85.2% Japan (Kansai Airports) +5% -65.3% -33.7% -79.3% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +142% -30.1% +8.9% -62.1% France x7 -32.1% +20.0% -61.1% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) -33% -97.4% -89.6% -97.9% United States of America +170% -12.2% +65.8% -34.7% Brazil (Salvador) +46% -11.3% +44.9% -30.3% Serbia +115% -39.7% +67.2% -47.5% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +108% -3.3% +89.4% -18.6% Sweden +4% -78.7% +6.3% -72.9% Costa Rica x5 -3.0% +56.2% -36.1%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held. 2019 figures including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

VINCI Airports passenger traffic trends continued to improve in November in almost all the countries in the network.

All in all, passenger traffic was down 44.3% in November 2021 compared with November 2019.

Thanks to the gradual recovery observed over the last few months, cumulative passenger traffic at end November 2021 is higher than in the comparable period in 2020 (+4.7 %).

III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)3





November YTD at the end of November

(11 months) % change 2021/2020 % change

2021/2019 % change 2021/2020 % change

2021/2019 VINCI Airports +79% -33.9% +8.9% -52.4% Portugal (ANA) x2 -16.4% +25.7% -46.3% United-Kingdom x5 -54.7% -30.8% -79.0% Japan (Kansai Airports) +13% -39.1% -10.7% -51.3% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +93% -29.9% +20.4% -52.4% France x3 -34.3% +11.8% -53.2% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +10% -89.9% -65.5% -90.6% United States of America +64% -20.6% +22.7% -34.5% Brazil (Salvador) +33% -5.3% +39.3% -14.7% Serbia +63% -18.0% +42.6% -31.6% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +55% -7.1% +61.7% -13.7% Sweden -15% -73.6% +5.1% -64.0% Costa Rica x4 +6.7% +129.2% -10.0%

3 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held. 2019 figures including commercial movements over the full period.

