Klépierre: Cancellation of Klépierre Shares

Paris – December 15, 2021

On December 15, 2021, the Klépierre Executive Board decided to cancel 3,493,860 Klépierre shares with effect as of December 15, 2021. These shares had been acquired between January 6, 2020 and March 13, 2020, as part of the share buyback program initiated in February 2019.

The Klépierre Executive Board took this decision in accordance with existing financial authorizations, specifically the one pertaining to capital reduction as per Resolution No. 19 approved by shareholders at the Combined General Meeting of June 17, 2021.

Pursuant to this decision, Klépierre’s issued share capital now stands at €401,605,640.80, consisting of 286,861,172 shares, each with a par value of €1.40 and one theoretical voting right.

