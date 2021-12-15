El American Raises $1.776M to Accelerate Growth

MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El American Inc. , the leading Hispanic conservative news platform that promotes free markets and America's Founding Principles, announced today the close of its seed funding round of $1.776M.

This equity financing raise done "by US Hispanics, for US Hispanics", comes to accelerate growth as El American scales to meet strong demand for conservative news from the U.S. Hispanic market. A recent Wall Street Journal poll shows that 62 million Hispanics, the fastest-growing demographic in the U.S., are evenly divided between the Republican and the Democratic parties.

"El American's objective is to win the hearts and minds of Hispanics with a pro-freedom message in both English and Spanish," said Jorge Granier, El American's CEO, Publisher and co-founder. "With this funding, we will scale our podcast and video operations, launch our app and expand our social media footprint to reach even more Hispanics in the U.S. and around the world."

Founded in late 2020, after the contentious election season, El American has assembled a team of award-winning journalists, writers, and influencers, and has reached over 250 million interactions across its social media accounts during its first year of operation. Through its site elamerican.com and with an active presence on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, GETTR, and TikTok, El American reaches across the key 18-55 demographic within the Hispanic audience.

"Given our team's deep experience in media, having launched multiple cable networks and streaming platforms, we are excited to announce our plans to launch the first conservative news network focused exclusively on Hispanics in 2022," added Carlos Penzini, co-founder and chairman of the board.

El American is planning to go on to a Series A raise in 2022 to launch its streaming platform, cable channel and expand its content offering, to continue capitalizing on the growing Hispanic opportunity.

ABOUT EL AMERICAN

El American is the bilingual digital media platform focused on providing information, opinion, analysis and real journalism to the fastest growing audience in the United States: Hispanics. Founded by two Hispanics and proud American citizens, El American targets conservative and libertarian Hispanics across the U.S.

