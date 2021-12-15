It’s official, Fengate is a Great Place to Work®

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fengate Asset Management (Fengate) is pleased to announce that the firm has been certified as a Great Place to Work® after a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute® Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from Fengate’s employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience across key factors including compensation, benefits, career advancement opportunities, competence of management, and overall workplace atmosphere.

“We are so proud to be recognized as a Great Place to Work® as this certification is based on our team’s feedback regarding the level of pride they have in their work and in representing Fengate with our clients and industry partners, the vibrancy of our firm’s culture, and the support they have to do their best work,” said Lou Serafini, President and Chief Executive Officer, Fengate. “Cultivating a firm culture where our team members can thrive and succeed is a key priority at Fengate and vital with our commitment to first-in-class client service and excellent investment results.”

"Our people are at the heart of our success, and we're constantly evaluating, updating and adding programs to ensure we are fostering an environment where every team member feels engaged and can be their authentic self," said Jennifer Honey Brannon, Executive Vice President, Human Resources, Fengate. "Our certification as a Great Place to Work® affirms the impact of our ongoing efforts to ensure that we are always a workplace of choice for both our current and future team members.”

Fengate’s Great Place to Work® certification is in addition to Fengate’s fourteen consecutive years of being recognized as of one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada’s Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

About Fengate Asset Management

Fengate is a leading alternative investment manager, with $5.8 billion of capital commitments under management, focused on infrastructure, private equity, and real estate strategies. With offices in Toronto and Oakville, Ontario, and Houston, Texas, Fengate leverages more than 45 years of entrepreneurial experience to deliver excellent investment results on behalf of its clients. Fengate is proud to be recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies since 2006 and as a Great Place to Work®. Learn more at fengate.com.