Colleyville Chiropractor Clinic Welcomes Dr. Mayfield

Colleyville, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmercare Chiropractic, based in Colleyville, Texas, is pleased to welcome Dr. Dixie Mayfield as the newest member of their team. The clinic caters to members of their community living with mild or severe pain and are on a mission to offer alternative non-surgical treatments to ensure that their patients live pain-free and healthy lives for as long as possible.

Dr. Mayfield attended the chiropractic school at Parker University in Dallas, TX after discovering her true passion. She is originally from Ardmore, OK, and she started her career in healthcare there as a licensed massage therapist. Upon realizing that many of her clients needed more than what massage could offer, she questioned how she could make profound, life-long changes in peoples’ lives. She found her answer in pursuing the field of chiropractic treatment. Since graduating from Parker University, Dr. Mayfield has pursued further knowledge in methods to integrate soft tissue therapy, chiropractic and multiple modalities into her professional philosophy. She is constantly seeking new and improved ways to help her patients. Dr. Mayfield believes she has found the perfect marriage between soft tissue work and the treatment of joint dysfunction. Learn more here: Chiropractor In Colleyville, TX.

Dr. Mayfield has also trained with some of the best doctors in the field in order to perfect her skills and continues to increase her wealth of knowledge. To quote Dr. Mayfield, “Every week, I learn something new that benefits my patients and makes me a more capable doctor. There is no musculoskeletal problem I wouldn’t take on with full confidence.” Her knowledge and training make her a valuable member of the Palmercare Chiropractic clinic.

The clinic has been championing the health of their community members for many years, under the guidance of many local and world class practitioners, who saw the benefit of the treatment through the results, quick recovery and working philosophies used by chiropractors all over the world.

Dr. Mayfield works with a team of medical professionals, who are also passionate about health and wellness. The team believe that chiropractic care can treat musculoskeletal issues for patients who lead a sedentary life, athletes, children, adults, the elderly and for those who lead active lifestyles. They go above and beyond to ensure that they keep their patients healthy by eliminating nerve interference and spinal cord misalignments, working on the nervous system, removing subluxations to activate the nerves and allowing the body to heal itself.

The team focuses on the root cause of mild or severe pain (and on identifying potential risks and complications) before they begin any chiropractic treatments. As the treatments are non-invasive, there are no side effects or risks for acute or chronic injuries for the patients. Palmercare Chiropractic Colleyville offers treatment options for conditions such as migraines, tension headaches, fibromyalgia, lower back pain, neck pain, spinal decompression, nerve pain, carpal tunnel, spinal disc issues and much more.

Palmercare Chiropractic offers a range of physiotherapy, massage therapy, custom orthotics, reflexology, acupuncture, spinal and postural screenings and prenatal chiropractic care. They even offer pediatric care to children with issues of bedwetting, colic, feeding issues, sleep issues, or growth and development issues. Additionally, the team provides specialized treatments for the elderly, athletes, home exercise programs, therapeutic modalities and rehabilitation. Many patients of the clinic have given feedback stating that they have seen great and immediate results in themselves, their children and the elderly in their lives. Among the benefits of the treatments received, patients have experienced immediate pain relief, improved sleep, improved posture, better circulation, better immunity, decreased stress, decreased inflammation and better overall joint health.

To learn more about Palmercare Chiropractic Colleyville, interested parties may visit the clinic’s official website. For any further inquiries about the range of services they offer, or to schedule an appointment, they may contact the clinic via phone or email. Palmercare Chiropractic Colleyville looks forward to working with Dr. Mayfield to improve the lives of everyone in their community.

