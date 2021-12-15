Nextbite Named to Comparably’s Annual Best Company Culture and Best CEO Lists

LOS ANGELES and DENVER, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextbite , the leader in virtual restaurants, today announced it won two 2021 Comparably Awards , including for “Best Company Culture” and “Best CEO.”



Co-founded in 2017 by restaurateur and entrepreneur Alex Canter, Nextbite is a virtual restaurant partner for existing brick-and-mortar restaurants. The company currently operates 18 highly visible, on-trend virtual brands , ranging from celebrity brands including George Lopez Tacos and HotBox by Wiz Khalifa , and house brands including Hatch House , Lucky Dragon Fried Rice , Grilled Cheese Society and Veg-e-licious . The company also offers Ordermark, a technology that helps restaurants aggregate mobile orders across all the major online ordering service providers into a single dashboard and printer, and powers Nextbite’s virtual brands.

For Comparably’s Best Company Culture recognition, Nextbite earned an A+ culture score that included overall feedback on happiness, diversity, professional development, outlook and leadership. For Comparably’s Best Company CEO recognition, Nextbite CEO and co-founder Alex Canter earned a 92/100 rating. The rankings, based on sentiment ratings provided by current employees who anonymously rated their companies and CEOs in core workplace culture metrics, was compiled from over 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies.

“When we first started Nextbite, among our top priorities was to establish a company culture that would attract and retain great talent, but also a place where team members feel valued and appreciated, not only as employees, but as people,” said Nextbite CEO and co-founder Alex Canter. “I am amazed by the teams we’ve formed, the feedback we’ve received, and am proud to say that my colleagues are happy to be on this virtual restaurant journey.”

“Out of tens of thousands of companies rated on our platform, employees have solidified Nextbite as one of the best places to work this year," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "The organization is commended for its exceptional workplace culture and people-first leadership."

In addition to the Best CEO and Best Company Culture recognition, Nextbite also received six other 2021 Comparably Awards in October, including “Best Company Happiness” in the small/mid-sized company category; Best Company Career Growth; Best Company Leadership; Best CEOs for Diversity; and Best Places to Work in Los Angeles.

About Comparably

Comparably ( www.comparably.com ) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation data. For more information on Comparably’s studies and annual Best Places to Work and Best Brands Awards, visit www.comparably.com/news .

About Nextbite

Nextbite is helping drive and shape the new digital era for the restaurant industry. A leader in virtual restaurants and the pioneer in online order management, the company is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space with new delivery-only menus, using underutilized labor and kitchen capacity, to increase margins and revenue. Originally founded as Ordermark in 2017, Nextbite is the only all-in-one virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs the proven Ordermark online ordering/delivery management system with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery brands . Headquartered in Denver and Los Angeles, Nextbite has more than $150M in funding, with its most recent round led by SoftBank. Learn more at nextbite.io , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter.

