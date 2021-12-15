Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC)

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (“Revance” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RVNC) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of Revance between November 25, 2019 and October 11, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



According to the Complaint, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) quality control deficiencies existed at the Company’s manufacturing facility for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (“DAXI”), the Company’s lead drug candidate; (2) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) would approve the DAXI Biologics License Application (“BLA”) in its current form; (3) accordingly, it was unlikely that the DAXI BLA would obtain FDA approval within the timeframe the Company had represented to investors; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Revance during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the February 8, 2022 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .