Shuttle Computer Group Introduces Entry-Level Fanless DL20N Business PC

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shuttle Computer Group, Inc., one of the world’s leading designers of small form computers, announces its new DL20N 1.3L XPC Slim, a low-power consumption and affordable business and productivity computer. The new DL20N integrates a high-performance fanless CPU and chipset with peripheral expandability and network connectivity, making it well suited for education, office, thin-client, IoT edge computing, and digital signage applications that include current and legacy peripherals.



“As an entry-level computer, the DL20N can be used in many industries, and in so many ways,” said Tosh Akhgar, director of sales and marketing, Shuttle Computer Group. “From a data collection point in an oil field that’s in the middle of the desert to a taxi to a three-display fast-food restaurant, the robust DL20N is there.”

The versatile DL20N offers 19-volts or 12-volts in a low-power consumption design, and is built with the choice of Intel® Jasper Lake, Celeron N4505, Intel® Celeron N5105 or Intel® Pentium N6005 processors. It accommodates 2 x DDR4 2933 SO-DIMM, maximum size 16GB, 8GB per DIMM, one HDMI™ 2.0b, one DisplayPort, and one VGA video outputs for triple independent display installation. The DL20N supports one Gigabit LAN, includes an M.2 module for IEEE 802.11ac WiFi expansion.

The new DL20N is available now through Shuttle’s direct B2B group or through its ecommerce / distribution partners, and comes with a three-year limited warranty.

About Shuttle Computer Group

Shuttle Computer Group is the North American subsidiary of Shuttle Inc., a publicly traded company established in 1983. Shuttle specializes in small form factor PC hardware for digital signage, point-of-sale (POS) and interactive kiosks in the retail, restaurant, food service and hospitality industries as well as motherboards and bare bones systems. For more information, visit http://us.shuttle.com . or call 1-888-972-1818.

Intel and Celeron are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation; HDMI is a trademark of HDMI Licensing. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.