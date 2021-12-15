2022 BrandSmart Awards Call for Entries Now Open

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entries are now open for the marketing industry’s prestigious BrandSmart Awards. This awards program was inspired by the “golden ratio” and created to celebrate the powerful relationship between beauty and measurement – the marriage of creativity and results. Recognizing the very best of brand marketing from around the globe, the 2022 BrandSmart Awards is organized and presented by the American Marketing Association Chicago (AMA Chicago), the nation’s largest AMA chapter. Brands and agencies worldwide are encouraged to submit marketing campaigns in a variety of categories. Submissions will be accepted through Thursday, March 10, 2022. Guidelines for the 2022 BrandSmart Awards are available online (https://amachicago.org/brandsmart-awards-guidelines/).

"Unlike other marketing industry awards, The BrandSmart Awards honor brands that align both creativity and outcomes in their campaign,” said Bonnie Massa, AMA Chicago Executive Director. "We are delighted to have brand participation that ranges from fortune 50 businesses to small non-profits. The value of a brand is not dependent upon an organization’s size, we place value on innovation, creativity and engagement." Massa added.

Winners will be announced at the BrandSmart Awards ceremony at the AON Ballroom at Navy Pier on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the 20th Annual BrandSmart Conference.

The BrandSmart Awards celebrate the brands and agencies behind the year's most remarkable brand marketing campaigns. Categories span the brand marketing spectrum and include:

BRAND INTRODUCTION AWARD - Recognizing the best marketing campaign to introduce a new product or service.

BRAND MOMENTUM AWARD - Recognizing the best marketing campaign for an existing product or service.

BRAND ENGAGEMENT AWARD - Recognizing the best customer engagement campaign.

INTEGRATED MARKETING AWARD - Recognizing the best integration of offline and online brand marketing to achieve a business outcome.

BRAND ADVOCACY AWARD - Recognizing the best brand advocacy marketing campaign to achieve a business outcome.

CAUSE MARKETING AWARD - Recognizing the best marketing campaign to support and promote a cause or a proactive community service.

INFLUENCER MARKETING AWARD - Recognizing the most effective, creative use of an influencer marketing campaign to achieve a business outcome.

BRAND INNOVATION AWARD - Recognizing the best implementation of technology and/or research in a marketing campaign.

Campaigns that ran between January 1, 2021, and January 31, 2021, are eligible to enter. The final entry deadline is from March 10, 2022.

Competition updates and materials, including the official Entry Guidelines Kit (PDF), are available at www.brandsmartawards.org.

About BrandSmart Awards

The BrandSmart Awards began in 2009 as a recognition of the brand marketing industry's most inspiring work. Inspired by the Golden Ratio, BrandSmart Awards celebrate the powerful relationship between beauty and measurement – the marriage of creativity and results. Past BrandSmart Awards winners include National Association of REALTORSÒ, American Eagle, FrigoÒ Cheese, Jayco, Lenovo, Hollister Incorporated, and Wisconsin Cheese." For more details, visit brandsmartawards.org

About AMA Chicago

AMA Chicago, the largest chapter in the American Marketing Association's global network, stands an incredible 83 years strong. Its mission is to provide ongoing development opportunities for Chicago marketers to expand their knowledge, improve their skills and grow in their careers through access to innovative marketing thought leaders and cutting-edge programming. For more details, visit amachicago.org

