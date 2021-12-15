TRANSWESTERN ARRANGES 200,000 SF LEASE IN ATLANTA FOR FIRST GLOBAL HEALTH INNOVATION DISTRICT

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) announces its Atlanta Transaction Sciences team led by Executive Managing Director Clark Dean has arranged a 17-year, 200,000-square-foot lease on behalf of The Center for Global Health Innovation (the Center) at Tower Square to establish the organization’s Global Health Innovation District. Located at 675 W. Peachtree St., NW, the iconic 47-story office building sits above MARTA’s North Avenue Transit Station, just blocks from Georgia Institute of Technology and Tech Square, home to the densest concentration of startups, innovators and academic researchers in the southeast.

Collaborating with The Center, its partners, 60 of Atlanta’s global health leaders and more than 200 community volunteers over the past four years, Transwestern provided strategic business consulting, project development, and transaction structuring services to bring The Center’s vision for the innovation hub to life. Transwestern has also committed a $1.5 million donation to advance the project.

“To launch the first-ever global health innovation district we needed engagement and buy-in from multiple stakeholder groups,” said Dean. “This project is the result of years of relationship and trust building between business, community, and health leaders across the global health, health technology, and life sciences sectors, from public institutions like the CDC to research universities, large corporates to startups, global NGOs to local community organizations. We worked closely with The Center and partner groups to develop a transformative and sustainable business plan that helps The Center maximize its mission and generates surplus funds that can be reinvested to support the organization’s programs and initiatives.”

Initially, the Global Health Innovation District will consist of five floors at Tower Square, including lab and office space, a 75,000-square-foot conference facility, café, and The Center’s headquarters. The district will house a diverse set of partners and participants including renowned incubation and acceleration organizations, corporations, NGOs, universities, healthcare systems, midsize-small businesses, community groups, and venture funds, all curated by The Center to build an innovation community that solves important problems and creates economic opportunity. This initial cluster will serve as a major driver for investment and employment in global health, health technology and life sciences sectors.

Owned by Icahn Enterprises, Tower Square is a 1.8-million-square-foot mixed-use project encompassing 1.4 million square feet of office, 90,000 square feet of retail and 129,000 square feet of data center space. Situated in South Midtown, Atlanta’s largest and fastest-growing business district, Tower Square is one of the most highly accessible office locations in the city, and within walking distance to nearly 100 amenities.

“We are thrilled to establish this innovation district and have this new space for The Center’s operations and programs,” said Maria Thacker-Goethe, CEO, Center for Global Health Innovation. “Building a central collaboration hub focused on innovation across the life sciences, global health and technology sectors has been an important part of The Center’s vision, and will create new networks, pathways and intersections to improve global health outcomes and accelerate bioscience innovations.”

With an expected completion next fall, the district will house The Center’s offices, including its Office of Health Equity & Crisis Coordination, Office of Education & Workforce Development, Office of Life Sciences and Digital Health, and Office of Ecosystem Development.

“Clark and his team are masters at taking a holistic, 360-degree view approach to complex real estate transactions and developing customized solutions that don’t just check all the boxes, but actually create value,” said Transwestern’s East Region President Bruce Ford. “Transwestern is proud to partner with The Center to achieve this tremendous milestone and support global health innovation around the world.”

Transwestern’s Atlanta Transaction Sciences team produces transformational real estate solutions that optimize the intersection of culture, function and economics. Representing diverse academic and professional backgrounds and equipped with advanced analytical capabilities, the team delivers integrated management consulting, workplace strategy, brokerage/financial structuring, and capital markets services across industry verticals and property types to create unexpected value for real estate occupiers and investors.

Renderings are available for download here.

About The Center for Global Health Innovation

The Center for Global Health Innovation (CGHI) is a 501(c)(3) organization that was founded in January 2020 to bring together diverse Global Health, Health Technology and Life Sciences entities to collaborate, innovate and activate solutions to enhance human health outcomes around the world. Visit CGHI at www.innovateglobalhealth.org.

About Transwestern Real Estate Services

Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) adds value for investors, owners and occupiers of all commercial property types through a comprehensive perspective and by providing solutions grounded in sound market intelligence. Part of the Transwestern companies, the firm applies a consultative approach to Agency Leasing, Asset Services, Tenant Advisory + Workplace Solutions, Capital Markets, and Research & Investment Analytics.

The privately held Transwestern companies have been delivering a higher level of personalized service and innovative real estate solutions since 1978. Through an integrated, customized approach that begins with good ideas, the firm drives value for clients across commercial real estate services, development, and investment management. Operating from 33 U.S. offices, Transwestern extends its platform capabilities globally through strategic alliance partners whose unique geographic, cultural, and business expertise fuels creative solutions. Learn more at transwestern.com and @Transwestern.

Attachments