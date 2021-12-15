Lawmatics Raises $10M in Series A Funding to Change the Way Lawyers Drive Business

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawmatics, the leading all-in-one legal CRM, client intake, and marketing automation platform for attorneys, announced the close of a $10 million Series A financing round. The funding news follows the company’s announcement in October of last year that it had raised a $2.5 million Seed round.

“We have been incredibly impressed by Lawmatics’ deep knowledge in the space, vision for the future, and vibrant team culture. In partnering with Lawmatics, the Ankona team is focused on lending our expertise to help Lawmatics scale their platform capabilities and accelerate growth,” said Brian Mesic, Managing Director at Ankona Capital.

New Funding Will Support Lawmatics’ Long-Term Vision of Building a Comprehensive Attorney-Client Relationship Management Platform That Allows Attorneys to Better Service Their Clients While Improving the Bottom Line

With the new round of funding, Lawmatics is well-positioned to continue building its legal CRM, client intake, and marketing automation platform that gives firms the tools to streamline the business end of their firm. Lawmatics modernizes the entire law firm workflow, from client acquisition and intake, to case management and client re-engagement in one comprehensive, automation-driven platform. This allows law firms to save time, improve the client experience, and directly increase their revenue.

“Today’s consumer expects a seamless user experience with instant gratification, and the same applies for legal services,” said Matt Spiegel, Lawmatics CEO. “We give lawyers the technology they need to deliver immediate, personalized engagement from the moment a potential client reaches out through the end of their case and beyond.”

Key to its early success, Lawmatics has helped its customers consolidate the mosaic of costly and disjointed tech tools they’ve needed to run the administrative side of their practice. By allowing firm owners to cut costs and simplify the overhead required for firm management, Lawmatics looks to be the cornerstone tool for all consumer-facing firms of all practice types.

About Lawmatics

Lawmatics is the #1 Attorney-Client Relationship Management Platform, offering an end-to-end legal CRM solution that provides law firms with comprehensive client intake and marketing automation. With Lawmatics, law firms streamline their operations, impress clients, and win more business. To learn more, visit www.lawmatics.com.

About Ankona Capital

Ankona Capital is a southern California-based growth venture firm that invests $5 to $15 million into early growth-stage B2B software companies which typically have $5-$15 million in recurring revenues. Ankona’s team of experienced investors and operating partners have over 50 years of combined software and investment experience. Ankona is focused on creating a winning, inclusive, and rewarding culture that caters to founders, provides resources and support to entrepreneurs, and fosters opportunities for tech companies and investment outside of Silicon Valley. To learn more, visit www.ankona.com.

