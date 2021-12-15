Wi-Fi Chipset Market is Projected to Reach USD 25.2 Billion by 2027- AllTheResearch

Pleasanton, CA , Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market is expected to grow from USD 18.5 Bn in 2020 to USD 25.2 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5%.

The increasing demand for smartphones throughout the globe, Wi-Fi technology has experienced a surge in its usage. Moreover, governments throughout the globe are developing smart cities with public Wi-Fi networks to assist numerous service sectors including education and healthcare. These factors are augmenting the usage of Wi-Fi in homes, workplaces as well as public places, thereby raising the sales of Wi-Fi chipsets. Moreover, Voice-Over Mobile Broadband (VOMBB) is being favored by customers over traditional telecom providers because of its high audio quality, decreased cost, and power savings ability, which is also fuelling the demand for Wi-Fi services across the globe.

The rapid technological change is one of the major restraining factors that limit the growth of the market during the forecast period. Technical advancements in the information and communications sector are the only constant applicable. Rapid changes observed in the Wi-Fi technology, and thereby the continuous demand for certifications and licensing, is a capital-consuming factor, which would possibly affect the overall sales of the manufacturer. Such a factor is expected to impede the growth of the global Wi-Fi chipset market.

Download a PDF Sample Copy for More Insights @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/sample-request/822

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US) is ranked first in the Wi-Fi chipset market, particularly after the exit of Broadcom Corporation (US) from the Wi-Fi chipset industry in 2020. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. offers several chips that are manufactured in keeping with the latest IEEE standard. All such chipset merchandise is utilized by many client device producers which include D-Link Corporation (Taiwan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), and Toshiba Corporation (Japan). The company released numerous new merchandises. For instance, in January 2020, the company launched the brand new QCA6595AU, automotive Wi-Fi 5, and bluetooth combination chip in its Wi-Fi product portfolio. This chip is designed to reach 1 Gbps and is complementary to the Qualcomm Automotive Wi-Fi 6 dual-MAC chip, the QCA6696 that can reach almost 1.8 Gbps of throughput.

The key players operating in the Wi-Fi chipset market are:

Broadcom, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Intel Corporation, MediaTek Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Dell Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Extreme Networks and Among Others

Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market by Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2027):

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

In terms of geography, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the high investments in implementing smart industries, constructing smart homes, and rolling out smart cities. For instance, according to the Consumer Technology Association press release published in 2020, around 69% of the total households in the U.S. have at least one smart home technology product in their households. The smart devices include smart speakers, wireless security systems, smart TVs, connected home appliances, service robots, and others. Moreover, supportive government initiatives contributing to the adoption of low-cost and high-speed internet connectivity across the region is expected to accelerate the demand for the Wi-Fi Chipset market during the forecast period.

Any Questions / Queries or Need Help? Consultation! @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/822

The Global Wi-Fi Chipset Industry Segmentation:

Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market by MIMO Configuration Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2027)

SU-MIMO

MU-MIMO

Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market by Band Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2027)

Single Band

Dual Band

Tri Band

Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market by Standard Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2027)

11be (Wi-Fi 7)

11ax (Wi-Fi 6 and 6E)

11ac (Wi-Fi 5)

11ad

11b/g/n

Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market by Application Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2027)

Consumer Devices

Cameras

Smart Home Devices

Gaming Devices

AR/VR Devices

Mobile Robots

Drones

Networking Devices

mPOS

In-vehicle Infotainment

Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market by Industry Vertical Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2027)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Healthcare

Education

BFSI

Retail

Enterprise

Travel & Hospitality

Others

For a More Customization @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/customization/822

Key Findings:

Based on the MIMO configuration, the MU-MIMO segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the application, the consumer device segment is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the Wi-Fi chipset industry during the forecast period

Recent News:

In November 2021, MediaTek (Taiwan) and AMD (USA) collaborated to co-engineer industry-leading Wi-Fi solutions, beginning with the AMD RZ600 Series Wi-Fi 6E modules containing MediaTek’s new Filogic 330P chipset. The Filogic 330P chipset will power next-era AMD Ryzen-series laptops and desktop PCs in 2022 and beyond, delivering rapid Wi-Fi speeds with low latency and less interference from different signals.

In October 2020, Qualcomm unveiled the Qualcomm Immersive Home Platforms, the successors of the company’s mesh networking platforms. They are designed to deploy gigabit-speed wi-fi performance to each room in the home in form factors as small as the palm of the hand. These gadgets are cost-effective to target low consumer price points. This engineering feat is carried out via unique modular architecture approach, tremendous advancements in-network packet processing technology, and the integration of next-era Wi-Fi 6 and 6E.

Other Research Study: