Sorbitol Market to Surpass US$2,420 Million by 2028 | CAGR 6% Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorbitol is formed by the catalytic hydrogenation of D-glucose and is exists as a free-flowing crystalline powder and as aqueous solution. It is a type of sugar that is found naturally in fruits and plants and can also be invented synthetically from glucose. It is added in the food products and drugs or tablets to improve their shelf-life and avoid the precipitation of sugar. Moreover, Sorbitol is a substitute for sugar with a sugary flavor which the human being body metabolizes gradually. Sorbitol is used in Vitamin C tablets, toothpaste, mouthwash, chemical, food and beverage (F&B), pharmaceutical industry, and others. Furthermore, sorbitol is 61% as sweet as sugar and has about 36% less calories per gram.

Sorbitol Market Dynamics

Increasing health problems due to the surge in consumption of sugar-based products is propelling the growth of the sorbitol market. Whereas sorbitol offers calories into individuals' diet and also contains lower calories as compared to regular sugar. Also, it may assist weight-control efforts for someone who is dieting or cutting down on sugar consumption. However, sorbitol is a carbohydrate and can increase blood sugar levels if consumed in excess, although the human body absolutely metabolizes sorbitol. Moreover, surging prevalence of obesity and diabetes are forcing people to opt for sorbitol over normal sugar, thereby driving the sorbitol market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The global Sorbitol Market has illustrated a decrease in the sales for several food and beverages products owing to the lockdown enforcement placed by governments to contain COVID spreading. The production facilities all over the world had to face restrictions, thereby decreasing the production and supply to the end-user applications. Moreover, restrictions imposed by various nations to contain COVID had also affected entire supply chain. However, the world markets are slowly opening to their full potential, and there’s a pour in demand for Sorbitol.

Sorbitol Market Segmentation

Liquid/Syrup among type segment, dominated the market in 2020

Liquid/syrup sorbitol dominates the market share owing to its wide applications in the pharmaceuticals industry and cosmetic division. Additionally, it is used as an alternative for sugar in the food & beverage (F&B) sector and pharmaceutical industries. Therefore, from growing demand for sugar alternative to emerging awareness towards the low-calorie ingestion is expected to encourage industrial growth for the liquid/syrup sorbitol throughout the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the cost of the liquid/syrup sorbitol form is lower than the crystal/powder sorbitol form which will further boost the growth of the liquid/syrup sorbitol by type segment.

Pharmaceuticals application led the market with the highest shares in 2020

Based on the application, the pharmaceuticals segment accounted for major share and will continue its dominance during the forecast period due to use of sorbitol in the drug manufacturing as sweeteners or as a humectants in majority of the arrangements. Also, it issued as ascorbic acid for vitamin C,drugs and tablets. Moreover, rising demand for sorbitol in the pharmaceuticals industry to coat the awful taste and smell of drug products will further drive the market.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is the largest market for sorbitol and is projected to grow at CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period majorly due to presence of China. China is the highest producer of sorbitol and derivative in the world along with the largest exporter of the same. Apart from China, Indonesia is the second largest producer of starch sorbitol along with sweeteners. Moreover, the personal care and cosmetic production of the region is also one of the major leading function areas of sorbitol. Rising usage of personal care and cosmetics globally is anticipated to extend the sorbitol market revenue over the forecast period. However, propylene glycol and glycerin are the prominent substitutes for sorbitol, which can act as the restrain to this market.

North America accounted for lucrative growth in 2020 and is projected to account for a CAGR of 7% throughout the forecast period, owing to the superior demand for natural personal care products. The surge in penetration of the sorbitol market in the European region is owing to the growing food and beverages industry that remains continuously emerging and rising adoption for new ingredients. The European region is one of the widespread and organized markets for food and beverages.

Major Players

The key player of the sorbitol market involves Tereos Starch & Sweeteners, Ingredion Inc, Roquette Freres, Cargill Inc., Archer Daniel Midland, SPI Pharma, Merck KGaA, Kasyap Sweeteners, Ltd., DuPont, Pfizer Inc., Tate & Lyle and among others.Roquette is the major provider of sorbitol, which acquires more than 12.76% of production.

Key Industry Development

In December 2018, Cargill bought Indonesian Sorbitol Giant Sorini (T SoriniAgro Asia CorporindoTbk) for US$ 245 million. Sorini is one of the prominent suppliers andproducers of sorbitol, drive seven manufacturing facilities located in Indonesia's East Java and Lampung provinces.

