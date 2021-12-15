Future plc Drives More Than $137 Million in eCommerce Sales Around Black Friday

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future plc , the global platform for specialist media, announced today that it drove over 1.6 million sales transactions and recorded $137 million in North American eCommerce sales during the period between November 18th and December 1st, which includes Black Friday and Cyber Monday.



Future’s eCommerce performance saw a 19% increase from 2020. These results underscore the strength of Future’s diverse portfolio of specialist publications and high intent, engaged audiences. Future’s success is due to its expertise in commerce content, with exceptional editorial teams writing comprehensive buyer’s guides, deals and reviews. The technology publications at Future - including Tom's Guide and TechRadar - experienced a 21% increase in page views and drove the highest sales over the Black Friday period, where the top products were gaming hardware, computers and laptops.

“2021 has been a year of incredible growth for Future in both North America and the UK, and we’re thrilled to be finishing it off with strong Black Friday performance,” said Matt Smith, Future’s Managing Director of eCommerce. “We’re accelerating our expansion into new verticals, and these results show the value of our audiences across their broad range of interests.”

Other notable takeaways from Future’s Black Friday performance include:

The inclusion of Marie Claire US roughly doubled the eCommerce sales of the Women's Lifestyle group and delivered over 6.5 million unique page views over Black Friday





The most sought after products in the Women’s Lifestyle vertical were travel accessories, clothing, and toys.





Home interest and entertainment verticals saw year-over-year page views increase 49% and 29% respectively. Future continues to expand its portfolio in these areas with CinemaBlend, acquired in October 2020, now fully integrated into Future's operating model and the growth seen on homesandgardens.com





The top product categories that saw the highest growth in 2021 were TVs (+34.7%), wellness (+34.3%), and tablets (+34.3%).





Black Friday remained the key online shopping day. Cyber Monday, however, no longer drives the largest online consumer purchases, likely due to a wider timeframe for product deals and consumers making their purchases ahead of time.

“Black Friday showed us that shoppers still have a massive appetite for tech and gadgets, despite ongoing supply chain difficulties,” Smith said. “We look forward to continuing to connect retailers and advertisers with our valuable audiences globally.”



