ZOJIRUSHI and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. ANNOUNCE a TASTY PAC-MAN™ COLLECTION

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zojirushi, a premier manufacturer of premium kitchen electrics and vacuum insulated drinkware, and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. have partnered to bring the popular vintage video game character to life on some of their quality best-selling mugs. The PAC-MAN™ Limited Edition Collection features two different patterned stainless mugs, sold separately. The collection will be available at various retailers nationwide, online and on https://shop.zojirushi.com/pages/pac-man January 2022. ** Pre-orders will start December 20, 2021 on https://shop.zojirushi.com **

After a successful collaboration with Hello Kitty®, another pop icon, Zojirushi President Tatsu Yamasaki saw the value in the partnership with BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. "Our recent U.S. collaborations with nostalgic Japanese characters, have put us on a new map, one we would like to further explore. PAC-MAN™ is the most successful arcade game of all time, that's quite impactful!"

"PAC-MAN™ is known for his voracious appetite chomping pellets, fruits, and blue ghosts while running through ever more challenging mazes; all that activity means he needs a refreshing beverage after a full day of PAC-tivity," said Dennis Lee, Senior Director of PAC-MAN™ IP Licensing at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. "With this partnership with Zojirushi we hope to inspire everyone to be PAC-tive and stay hydrated with their favorite beverages in their own Zojirushi PAC-MAN™ mugs."

These Zojirushi mugs pay tribute to the adorable pellet eating PAC-MAN™ in black and stainless, each with different graphics. The 16 oz. capacity mug is made of high-quality 18/8 stainless steel, with a lightweight and compact design. Convenient flip-open lid for easy sipping, while the lid-lock prevents accidental leaks or spills, and the lid is vented so the beverage flows smoothly. The mugs interior is SlickSteel® polished which helps resist corrosion and repels stains and any plastic parts are BPA-free, MSRP $57.00. The Limited-Edition Collection features an exclusive PAC-MAN™ design, and will only be available to the U.S., Canada, and Latin America.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., part of the BANDAI NAMCO Group, is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for all major video game consoles, iOS, Android, and online platforms. The company is known for creating and publishing many of the industry's top video game franchises including PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. is the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime based video games including NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL Z®, and ONE PIECE®. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com or www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS.

In 2018, Zojirushi celebrated its 100th anniversary, and a century of products designed to improve customers' quality of life—bringing comfort, ease, vitality and affluence to people around the world. Zojirushi was established in 1918 as a producer of hand-blown vacuum bottles and has been a world leader in thermal products ever since. The Zojirushi line was expanded to include a wide range of stainless steel vacuum bottles, rice cookers, breadmakers, Air Pot® beverage dispensers, thermal serving carafes, specialty cookware, small electrics, restaurant equipment, and other products. Striving to remain faithful to the principles that embodied the company's first 100 years, and the reputation of quality and durability it earned them, Zojirushi looks forward to a future of continued innovation and inspired design.

