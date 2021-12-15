Industrial Marketing Leader William Bell Joins the Team of Fractional Chief Marketers at Chief Outsiders

DETROIT, MI, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- William Bell, an industrial marketing leader with more than 20 years at the helm of corporate go-to-market strategies, is the latest long-standing CMO to join Chief Outsiders – one of America’s top firm of fractional executives. Bell now is accepting assignments to help transform the businesses which can effectively utilize his unique skill-sets.

Mr. Bell is highly experienced within the automotive, industrial engineering, and technology sectors. He is known for restoring market share and delivering triple-digit million-dollar top-line revenue growth initiatives while substantially improving bottom line results. As President and CEO at Leadec Corporation, Bell grew the top line by more than 80 percent while substantially increasing the bottom-line position within 24 months. Along the way, Bell developed a sales and marketing playbook that focused on adjacent market penetration and unique Blue Ocean strategies.

Prior to that, as President and CEO at Dürr Ecoclean GmbH, Bell doubled the global revenue within four years by restructuring the business development team and launching a revised go-to-market strategy.

“Bill brings a track record of building and restoring market share in competitive and complex business environments,” said David Vroom, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “A seasoned board member, Bill employs an empowering company leadership style characterized by a coaching approach focused on respect and integrity and developing high-impact, collaborative solutions.”

Mr. Bell earned his B.A. in Political Science & Government at the University of Pittsburgh.

