Global Systems Technologies Wins PELSS-3 BPA Award With $45 Million Estimated Value

YARDLEY, Pa., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has awarded Global Systems Technologies, Inc. (GST) of Yardley, PA the Professional Engineering and Logistics Support Services (PELSS-3) contract, a five-year Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) with an estimated value of $45 million.

GST's role for PELSS-3 includes professional services in system design, engineering, and integration; integrated logistics support; and acquisition and life cycle management.

GST's President, Achintya Bhattacharjee says, "We at GST are very pleased to receive TSA's PELSS-3 award. This is the third competitive award for this scope of work to GST. We have been supporting the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in the advancement of aviation security for years and remain committed to supporting TSA's mission to protect the nation's air, rail, transit, and highway transportation systems to ensure freedom of movement for people and commerce."

GST's evolving role in support of the DHS spans Research and Development (R&D), Test & Evaluation (T&E) of Explosive Detection Systems (EDS) and Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) systems, checked baggage system integration, production of high-fidelity explosive simulants and testing standards.

GST's headquarters is in Yardley, PA with offices in Absecon, NJ and Arlington, VA.

For further information, please visit GST's website at www.gstpa.com or contact derekc@gstpa.com

