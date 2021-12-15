One World Universe Inc. to Create its Own Cryptocurrency Token

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has initiated the process of creating its own cryptocurrency coin/token.



“Since getting involved in the Metaverse, NFTs and the Blockchain, we believe it is in our best interest to have our own digital coin. As I mentioned in Friday’s interview, I like to work backwards and know that this piece of the puzzle will be needed eventually. It has been brought to my attention that giving out digital assets as a dividend was a unique way companies were utilizing the blockchain to fight the shorts or potential shorts due to their need to cover, not only the shares, but the dividends also. By no means am I saying there is a short in our company, but I do agree this tactic is a positive option to have if this development should occur. Our shareholder base is growing daily and we enjoy getting questions, advice, and opinions, thus why I extend the question out to the investment community: What type of coin would you like to see us create? Look for a twitter poll shortly after this release,” stated Jerry C. Craig CEO of OWUV.

Caren Currier, CFO, added, “As many shareholders know, I work alongside many companies providing accounting work, CFO services or other consulting needs. I currently provide accounting/consulting services to a well-known CEO in the industry and have inquired to have them assist us in creating this digital asset. Our hope is to be partnering with this company on our endeavor and look forward to updating shareholders as we progress along with the voting results of our crypto coin poll.”

The company continues to plan the announcement of 2 more acquisitions by year end, announce our first celebrity artist, additional Metaverse real estate, along with updates on the MVP Movie, company websites and more.

For further updates and information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media accounts on twitter at www.twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT and www.twitter.com/OneWorldU or visit our websites at www.oneworlduniverseinc.com and www.JCHoldingCorp.com.

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC:OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

Investor Relations Contact

Dana Salzarulo

Director Investor Relations

Info@jcholdingcorp.com

1-833-333-5242 Office