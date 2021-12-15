Proactive news headlines including Etruscus Resources, NEXE Innovations, Boosh, Valeo Pharma and Lumina Gold

New York, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- MegumaGold starts drilling at its Elmtree gold project in New Brunswick click here
- Recruiter.com boosts software focus in MOU with Raise Recruiting click here
- Trust Stamp announces strategic growth plan in Africa click here
- Dalrada partners with Lenovo and Iceotope to provide liquid-cooled rack-mounted servers with heat recovery click here
- Globex Mining Enterprises options Magusi Mine project in Quebec to Electro Metals and Mining click here
- Etruscus Resources reveals positive results from its field exploration program at the Rock & Roll property in British Columbia's Golden Triangle click here
- Loncor Gold says Adumbi preliminary assessment signals robust project over life of the mine click here
- Boosh to launch direct home delivery on Booshfood.com in January for North American consumers click here
- Cloud DX says Hamilton Health Sciences adopting its remote patient monitoring platform click here
- Naturally Splendid Enterprises says its NATERA plant-based foods now offered through DirectFood.store click here
- Cabral Gold intersects high-grade gold at PDM target on its Cuiú Cuiú gold project click here
- NEXE Innovations set to ramp up annual pod production after successful site acceptance test for proprietary equipment click here
- Nextech AR launches Stripe Integration for its 3D mapping and event platform Map Dynamics click here
- Royal Road receives environment and social management award from Colombian government click here
- African Gold continues to expand resource potential at Kobada Est in Mali click here
- FansUnite Entertainment's Askott Games division inks deal to launch casino games on Pariplay click here
- Lumina Gold adds drill rigs to target mineral resource estimate conversion and expansion at its Cangrejos project in Ecuador click here
- KetamineOne Capital appoints Joe Ramelli as its chief financial officer click here
- CleanSpark reports strong strong fourth-quarter and full-year revenue growth as its hash rate surges click here
- Tocvan Ventures starts drilling again at Pilar project in Mexico click here
- XPhyto epilepsy clinical trial planned in 2022 with its proprietary fast-dissolving CBD oral strips click here
- Valeo Pharma reveals a major milestone for its two innovative asthma therapies with reimbursements approved click here
- Nomad Royalty pays first US$13.3M under Greenstone gold deal and updates on asset portfolio click here
About Proactive
- Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
- With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
- In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com