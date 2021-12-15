Liberty Military Housing Hosts Annual Tree Giveaway

San Diego, CA, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Military Housing (LMH) hosted their 13th annual drive-thru tree giveaway event for residents in the San Diego area.

Employees of LMH assisted 300 military families in selecting a fresh-cut tree during the drive-thru-style event. Families experienced a few magical moments, including a snowfall, magic tricks, and a special appearance from Santa. Each family received a pizza voucher to enjoy a night off of cooking while decorating their tree.

Christmas trees are one of the most iconic symbols of holiday spirit, found in almost any home around this time of year. “At Liberty Military Housing, we want to ensure that military service members have a memorable holiday season, whether deployed overseas or at home. The tree giveaway is just one of many events throughout the country exclusively for our residents”, said Cindy Farless, Regional Community Services Director, San Diego.

Since 2008, Liberty Military Housing has touched the lives of over 4,000 military families in the San Diego area by providing a free tree during the holiday season.

About Liberty Military Housing

Liberty Military Housing (LMH), formerly known as Lincoln Military Housing, is the leading privatized housing provider and the largest employee-owned company in the multifamily industry. LMH provides more than 36,000 homes in over 200 communities across ten states and the District of Columbia. We are proud of the award-winning communities we build and manage and continue looking ahead to new ways of serving military families, our team, and our partners. Our mission is to contribute to military readiness and morale by ensuring military families live in homes and communities built and maintained to the highest standards.

LMH was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DoD) contract with the parent company, Lincoln Property Company. For more information about Liberty Military Housing, please visit www.livelmh.com.

