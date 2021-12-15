FanFood Poised to Expand Its Services to Become a One-Stop-Shop for Its Partner Venue Operators, Serving All Their Digital Needs

San Francisco, California, USA, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global Securities LLC, an affiliate of US Capital Global, is offering eligible investors participation in a multi-million dollar investment opportunity in FanFood, Inc.(“FanFood”). FanFood is a rapidly expanding turnkey mobile ordering platform provider offering cashless and contactless services at facilities and events across a broad spectrum, at over 300 locations, including sports, education, hospitality, live events, dining, and management.

With offices in San Francisco, Las Vegas, Dubai, Milan, and London, US Capital Global is a full-service global private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, and capital formation services. All securities are offered by the group through its FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

Since FanFood’s launch in 2016, its platform has been serving both event attendees and foodservice operators by providing a streamlined order fulfilment process that reduces wait times, elevates the experience for patrons, and boosts sales and revenue for operators. Its cashless, contactless user experience focuses on on-demand convenience for patrons and efficiency for the operator. FanFood is now pursuing strategic plans to expand its services to become a one-stop-shop for its partner venue operators, serving all their digital needs.

According to research conducted by PYMNTS, digital technology has become the norm in food ordering and payments, and since the pandemic there has been an obvious shift away from point-of-sale (POS) systems, such as cash registers. What began as hygiene management is now increasingly a normalized fixture.

“At the height of California’s restrictions, we saw 100% of sales operating through FanFood during some live events, and our research shows that customers are increasingly inclined to conduct purchases through contactless options,” said Carson Goodale, CSO and co-founder of FanFood. “Positive as this is, we understand that vendors, too, are asking for digital solutions that can serve as a one-stop-shop to meet all their technological needs.

“At FanFood, we want to utilize the connected ecosystem of the venue to develop an end-to-end digital experience that supports all aspects of the live event experience, expanding beyond only food and drink to include ticketing, parking, and commerce transactions. In a year from now I would like us to be working with strategic partners to help venue operators own the entire digital journey, facilitated by the bespoke white-label experience that FanFood offers.”

“FanFood continues to demonstrate its strong capacity to expand and thrive in the current global landscape, which is becoming increasingly interconnected and contactless,” said Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities. “Aside from its efficiency for both consumers and vendors, with increased sales and reduced waiting times, FanFood is playing an integral part in the growing connected economy, creating a deeper digital relationship between event attendees and venue operators. If you are interested in FanFood, the opportunity to participate in this company’s recent convertible note offering is open to˚ eligible investors.”



About FanFood, Inc.

Headquartered in Chicago, FanFood is a technology company providing an online and mobile ordering platform to offer cashless and contactless services at facilities and events of all types and sizes. The company’s platform enables customers to order food and beverages prior to an event or directly from their seats via express pickup or in-seat delivery, supporting a hygiene-conscious society in a mobile-oriented world. FanFood operates in over 300 locations worldwide, from professional sports venues and theaters to corporate events, resorts, high schools, and local attractions. www.fanfoodapp.com



About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC (“USCGS”) is the FINRA-member broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, US Capital Global has been committed to providing lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital Global entities manage direct investment funds and provide wealth management and capital raise services. USCGS or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, may have other business relationships with, or may from time to time acquire, hold or sell a position in the securities of the issuers mentioned herein. Any such offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. View USCGS’ Form CRS at www.uscgs.com/crs.html

To learn more about this investment opportunity, email Lisa Terk, Senior Investment Officer, at lterk@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1026.

