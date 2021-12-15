Veeko Creates Streaming After-School Platform to Combat Lack of Education Resources in the United States

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States is facing a crisis in the area of afterschool education. Recent polling suggests that over 90% of parents believe that afterschool programs are essential for their child's education, but for most parents, high-quality afterschool programs are out of reach. According to a recent study, more than 24.6 million children in the U.S. are unable to join after-school programs.

Understanding the problem

Among the reasons listed by parents for not sending their children to afterschool programs, these highlight the difficulty that parents face when trying to give their kids a quality education:

Cost: A majority of parents cited cost of afterschool programs as being largest barrier that stood between them and enrolling their child in a program. With some courses coming in at $3,600 per year, the cost is impossible to manage.

Availability: More than 42% of parents reported that afterschool programs were not available in their community, indicating that nearly half the children in this country are unable to attend afterschool programs because there aren't enough of them.

Transportation: Parents said transportation played a role in their inability to send their kids to afterschool programs. With some parents working two jobs, there isn't time to get their kids out of the house. For other families in larger cities, parents worry about safe transport because they don't have access to a car.

Quality: Another factor stopping parents from putting their children into afterschool programs is quality. Most afterschool programs are more daycare than education, with kids only playing around instead of learning something that's truly beneficial.

Becoming the Solution

Veeko was created by passionate professionals and teachers to ensure that every child in America can access genuine, high-quality, afterschool education regardless of geography or financial status.

To make this possible, we created an innovative new app and hired the best teachers in the field to design fun, creative lessons to keep kids engaged and on the path to success.

Afterschool classes include: Math Tricks, Guitar, Piano, Ukulele, Fine Arts, Painting, Drawing, Storytelling, Magic, Yoga, Kung Fu, Spanish, Chinese, & Singing

We want every child to benefit from these amazing courses, so we're offering it for just $99! You'll get a year of access to all 15 courses, and a shared family login so that everyone will be free to explore all kinds of lessons and discover their real interests!

We also created a series of arts-based masterclasses with the finest instructors in the nation. For just $198 you can select two masterclass courses and enjoy 15 afterschool courses!

Masterclasses include: Piano, Violin, Ballet, Guitar, Singing, Music Theory, Oboe, Clarinet, Viola, Double Bass, & More

Visit Veeko.com today and use the code VEEKOGIFT to get this special offer!

Email: info@veeko.com

+1 (202) 709-3912

