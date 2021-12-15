Award-Winning Green Bee Botanicals Unveils New Hemp CBD+CBG Quench Moisturizer and CBD Fresh Face Toner, Available Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis skincare and wellness company Green Bee Botanicals unveiled two new products this week: CBD- and CBG-infused Quench Moisturizer and CBD-infused Fresh Face Toner . Always lab-tested to guarantee they are truly “clean” and safe, the new hemp line is also vegan, cruelty-free, reef-safe and made with organic ingredients. Both products are available today nationwide at https://greenbeebotanicals.shop .



California-based Green Bee Botanicals makes award-winning , luxurious skincare and topicals with nature’s most healing plants: hemp and cannabis. Green Bee’s new “farm-to-face” natural skincare line features local Sonoma Hills Farm sun-grown, full-spectrum hemp planted in wine terroir by The French Laundry’s former culinary gardener, Aaron Keefer .

Tapping the Proven Power of Cannabis and Hemp for Skin Health

“The most exciting ingredient in our skincare products is the organic hemp because of how the cannabinoids in it bond with the receptors in our skin’s endocannabinoid system to balance it out,” says botanist and analytical chemist Bridget May, who founded Green Bee Botanicals in 2015 and serves as its CEO and in-house formulator.

New research proves that the phytocannabinoids in hemp and cannabis, particularly CBG and CBD, are strong antioxidants and prevent free radicals (the unstable molecules responsible for premature-aging) by interacting with the body's endocannabinoid system (ECS) receptors. With daily use, plant-based skincare starring organic hemp is hydrating and balancing, bringing natural homeostasis back to skin, resulting in healthy, clear, supple skin.

Green Bee’s CBD- and CBG-infused Quench Moisturizer is both soothing and ultra-hydrating. Packed with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, Quench Moisturizer combines rare CBG — the most antioxidant of all cannabinoids — with potent Sonoma Hills Farm CBD, and blends them with hyaluronic acid, rosehip seed oil, everlasting flower, borage and mango butter for healthy, hydrated, buoyant skin. Contains 350 mg full-spectrum CBG and CBD (250 mg CBG + 100 mg CBD and <0.3% THC).​​ MSRP $66 for 1.7 oz.

With daily use, Green Bee’s new CBD-infused Fresh Face Toner creates clearer, smoother, plumper looking skin. This alcohol-free, antioxidant-rich, three-in-one toner combines potent Sonoma Hills Farm CBD and willow bark with 0.5% naturally-occurring salicylic acid, cucumber, lemon balm and hydrolyzed oats to balance, gently exfoliate and hydrate. Contains 150 mg full-spectrum CBD and <0.3% THC. MSRP $64.00 for 4 oz.

Green Bee is offering 10% off plus free shipping with code “newbee10” through December 31, 2021.

Independently Lab Tested, Clean and Safe

Green Bee’s promise to customers is that products are not only effective and high quality, but verifiably safe, something savvy consumers increasingly seek with each new study that comes out exposing potentially hazardous cosmetics. Green Bee backs up its unique ‘true clean beauty’ guarantee in three ways: 100% ingredient transparency, using only certifiably clean ingredients , and testing all products and sharing the results publicly.

All Green Bee Botanicals products are clean-certified by The Good Face Project , which partners with The Detox Market for ingredient transparency and takes the intimidation out of reading ingredient lists. Further, Green Bee Botanicals products do not contain ingredients on Credo Beauty’s The Dirty List that are linked to cancer, hormone disruption and allergies or that are toxic for the human body or the environment, such as parabens, phthalates and formaldehyde.

To ensure that every batch is truly “clean” and 100% safe, Green Bee Botanicals pays an independent lab to test each batch of each product to prove it’s clean of more than 100 contaminants, including heavy metals like lead, mercury and arsenic, pesticides, microbial impurities, residual solvents, mycotoxins and processing chemicals.

“We don’t just say our products are clean; we prove it,” May says. “And because we use healing cannabis and hemp in our products, we also test for cannabinoid potency. Then we share the full test results with our customers on our website to certify that our products are not only effective, but safe.”

“There are two main reasons most cosmetics companies don’t attempt this level of testing or transparency: first, it’s expensive and second, many products fail the tests,” adds Kim Howard, Green Bee Botanicals’ co-founder and COO. “The truth is it's extremely hard to make truly clean products because soil is often contaminated with hazardous pesticides, lead and other toxins — even organic ingredients can fail these tests.”

Cannabis research firm BDSA expects the CBD beauty market in the US to reach $720 million this year alone — a 60% increase over 2020, and forecasts hemp-CBD infused products sold through general retail to grow to $16.9 billion in the US by 2026. In a recent CBD Skincare report , Market Research Future predicts the global CBD skincare market to reach $3.2 billion in 2024, driven by growing demand for natural and organic ingredients, especially in Europe and North America.

About

Green Bee Botanicals ’ luxurious “farm-to-face” hemp CBD skincare is now available nationwide, and its original line of cannabis skincare and healing topicals made with THC is available in select California dispensaries and delivery services. Follow Green Bee on Instagram at @heygreenbee and @greenbeebotanicals .