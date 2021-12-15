Vivacitas Oncology Presents Its New Neuro-Oncology Advisor, Dr. Andrew Lassman MD, MS, FAAN

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivacitas Oncology, Inc. ("Vivacitas" or the "Company"), a privately-held oncology company focused on tough-to-treat cancers, is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Andrew Lassman to their Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Andrew Lassman

With over 20 years of experience in translational neuro-oncology research, Dr. Lassman is board certified in neurology and serves as the Chief of the Neuro-Oncology Division at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, where he is actively engaged in several ongoing trials in Glioblastoma and across the full spectrum of human tumors. He is a member of the Senior Leadership Team and serves the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center as Associate Director for Clinical Trials, overseeing the Data & Safety Monitoring and Protocol Review & Monitoring Committees, and Medical Director for the Clinical Protocol Data Management Office.

Dr. Lassman's focus of research is on redefining treatment paradigms and expanding available therapies by improving the understanding of primary and metastatic brain cancers through precision medicine and immunotherapy translational clinical trials, elaborating molecular correlative analyses to interpret the reasons a treatment succeeds or fails.

Dr. Lassman has been listed among the New York Magazine: Top Doctors for nine years straight (since 2013) and has received multiple prestigious awards, including: the Preuss Award in Neuro-Oncology from the American Academy of Neurology, the Boyer Clinical Research Award from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC), the Neurology Resident Teaching Award from MSKCC/Weill Cornell (twice), and the Adult Clinical Research Abstract Award from the Society for Neuro-Oncology.

Dr. Lassman earned his BS and MS degrees in Molecular Biophysics & Biochemistry as part of a combined 4-year program at Yale University and his MD from the College of Physicians & Surgeons at Columbia University (now Vagelos). He completed his Neurology Residency at Columbia University (now Irving) Medical Center - New York Presbyterian Hospital. He pursued a Neuro-Oncology Fellowship at MSKCC encompassing clinical training, clinical research, and bench science in the molecular biology of gliomas.

Commenting on the announcement, Vivacitas' EVP of Clinical Operations, Tina Runk, said, "We are privileged and honored that Dr. Lassman has joined our Scientific Advisory Board and look forward to working together to develop and deliver potential new treatment options in Neuro-Oncology to improve and positively impact the lives of cancer patients worldwide."

ABOUT VIVACITAS ONCOLOGY:

Vivacitas Oncology is a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on tough-to-treat cancers. It originated with the vision of Dr. Joseph Rubinfeld (co-founder of Amgen) and Infusion 51a, LP to transform select chemotherapies beyond their initial potency, toxicity, stability and/or pharmacokinetics challenges and unlock maximum treatment and tolerability potential. Through an enduring spirit, Vivacitas continues to apply clarity, tenacity and vision in our fight against aggressive cancers and our pursuit of new treatment options for patients and their families worldwide.

For further information, please visit www.vivaoncology.com or Elise@vivaoncology.com.

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment