Houston-Based ZT Corporate Hosts 24th Annual Gala, Raising Funds for Youth Baseball Initiative

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a special focus on a youth baseball non-profit and local heroes in law enforcement, ZT Corporate , a Houston-based private equity firm that specializes in healthcare and automotive portfolio companies, hosted a ballroom full of their clients, investors, friends, local business leaders, and elected officials on Dec. 4, 2021, to celebrate their 24th annual gala, recently renamed as the Chairman's Gala.

In previous years, the event supported the Altus Foundation, a non-profit organization serving individuals and families who need essential healthcare services and support, but this year's gala transitioned its focus from one great cause to another— ZT Baseball , a 501(c)(3) select baseball organization. The attendees got to meet and hear directly from players on various ZT Baseball teams (11u-14u), recently named as Youth World Series Champions, on the impact the game has had on their lives.

"I am continually amazed by the generosity of those who are invited to our annual gala and the power that it has to positively impact thousands of lives," said Taseer Badar, CEO of ZT Corporate and Founder of ZT Baseball. "This organization is close to my heart, as it strives for every child to have access to the latest training and equipment, which is why our program is designed to give athletic opportunities to players and their families regardless of income. It does not matter whether an athlete wants to pursue a career beyond youth baseball or simply be more involved with the game they love; this organization provides a space for all players to thrive and realize their full potential. The money raised this year will be invested directly back into each player."

The night's theme focused on gratitude, highlighting the philanthropic initiatives and resilience of the ZT team in a year that presented unprecedented challenges for industries across the globe. The night was filled with appreciation towards ZT Corporate's clients, investors, and business associates as they excel towards new achievements in the coming years.

As guests arrived for this black-tie event, Chester Pitts, former guard for the Houston Texans, kicked off the evening by introducing the celebrity host, lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls, Nicole Scherzinger. Scherzinger lit up the room with her charismatic presence and welcomed Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to the stage to deliver a heartfelt speech on the importance of philanthropic activism in Houston.

Chairman and CEO of ZT Corporate, Taseer Badar, welcomed Rania Mankarious, CEO of Crime Stoppers of Houston, to the stage to speak on the importance of crime prevention in Houston. Together, Badar, Mankarious, Mayor Turner, and Scherzinger presented ZT's Hero Award to newly appointed Houston Police Chief Troy Finner as a symbol of gratitude for local law enforcement heroes who put their lives on the line to protect Houstonians.

"Earlier this year, I experienced a life-threatening incident in my home," says Badar. "Our local law enforcement here work tirelessly, and I have a newfound respect for them. Tonight, we want to honor Chief Finner as a symbol of gratitude to all of our local law enforcement who deserve respect for putting their lives on the line every day."

Scherzinger gave a captivating performance, singing her Grammy-nominated hits. The Undercover Band also provided stellar entertainment with their 10-piece ensemble, playing Top 100 hits across multiple genres. The guests danced the night away with DJ Scoop's versatile mixes of house, hip-hop, Bollywood, and international music.

Guests spent the rest of the evening dancing and socializing amongst each other, capping off a successful night for ZT Corporate, their clients, and their sponsors.

About ZT Corporate

Established in 1997, ZT Corporate is a private equity firm with an active portfolio in healthcare services and automotive dealerships. With offices in Houston, Los Angeles, and New York, the team provides full-service wealth management services to its clients and investors and creates value through a broad range of financial channels, including traditional and alternative investments. ZT Corporate's active healthcare portfolio operates under Altus Community Healthcare and Neighbors, with automotive dealerships branded under the ZT Motors umbrella. For more information: www.ztcorporate.com

