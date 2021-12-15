Semi Exact Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Fund DIY Box Frame Bed Kit Product Line

MINDEN, Nev., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semi Exact, a fast-growing direct-to-consumer maker of high-quality ready-to-make furniture, today launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to finance a major expansion of its product line.

The company will use proceeds of the Kickstarter campaign to launch a line of wood components — beginning with the Semi Exact DIY Box Frame Bed Kit — to be manufactured at its headquarters at the base of the Sierra in Minden, Nev.

"We've served nearly 100,000 customers who turned to Semi Exact in the past five years for metal furniture legs, shelf brackets and other components to create their own furniture," said Elton Rivas, one of the company's co-founders. "Many of them asked us to provide wood options as well for beds, tabletops, desks, chairs and cabinets. We're thrilled to take this major step to meet their requests."

Matt Jensen, the other co-founder of Semi Exact, noted the company has built a reputation for exceptional quality, and the new woodworking facility will continue to meet those high standards.

"We believe in a simple path forward for furniture, one that's rooted in quality, timeless design and the desire in each of us to create a better story, with meaning and intention, behind what we live with," Jensen said.

With clean lines and refined touches, the Semi Exact DIY Box Frame Bed Kit brings sweet dreams to everyone from craftspeople who want to create their own bed to makers who have limited tools and space and want to assemble cut-to-size components created from Baltic birch.

Backers of the Kickstarter campaign will receive rewards ranging from recognition on a photo board at the Semi Exact's headquarters in Nevada to packages of components for Semi Exact beds. Top backers — $5,000 or more — will be flown to Nevada for a personal tour of the company's factory followed by a day of skiing or snowboarding at a nearby ski resort.

Semi Exact plans to begin shipments of the new Box Frame Bed next spring.

About Semi Exact

Semi Exact exists to empower the world to say "I made it," by making it easy and enjoyable for anyone to make their own furniture. At Semi Exact, we believe that anyone can create high-quality furniture. We make the experience easier by bringing together carefully crafted furniture components and a supportive maker community. We're creating a new category in the consumer goods market that changes the way people think about making, purchasing, and enjoying furniture. We believe there's a better path forward for furniture, one that's rooted in quality and a core desire to create. It means more when you make it.

Learn more about Semi Exact at semiexact.com .

