Korea Ginseng Corp Hosted a Year-End Event Over the Weekend For Community Frontline Workers

CERRITOS, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korea Ginseng Corp. (KGC) is pleased to announce that it hosted a special event for nearly 150 frontline workers on Saturday, December 11 to commemorate and celebrate their tireless efforts during the pandemic. This appreciation event consisted of a movie, heartfelt gifts, and a barbeque dinner. Those in attendance included employees from local hospitals, schools, public safety systems, and police departments.



“For the past two years, our lives have been difficult due to COVID-19. However, due to the sacrifices made by our frontline workers, we were able to continue with our daily lives. We thank you for your hard work and wish you all a happy holiday, and a new year full of good health,” said Heung-sil Lee, CEO of Korea Ginseng Corp.

Additionally, KGC hosted a giving event where proceeds went to the Korean American Special Education Center to support students with developmental disabilities. For donations over $50, KGC gave donors its Everytime product ($110 value) as a token of appreciation and a way to help enhance immunity during the winter months. During the pandemic, KGC donated a variety of immunity-boosting Korean Red Ginseng products to various organizations including nonprofits, educational institutions, and police stations to keep everyone safe and healthy during quarantine.

About Korea Ginseng Corp.

For more than 120 years, Korea Ginseng Corp. and its CheongKwanJang brand, the World’s No. 1 brand of Ginseng, has been dedicated to providing the world’s leading Korean Red Ginseng. Key benefits of Korean Red Ginseng include: supporting a healthy immune response; supporting healthy energy and stamina levels; supporting healthy brain function and blood circulation; and supporting menopause relief. Korean Red Ginseng is also rich in antioxidants. For more information visit, https://www.kgcus.com/. You can also follow Korea Ginseng Corp. on Facebook: www.facebook.com/KGCUS, Twitter: www.twitter.com/KGCUS, Instagram: www.instagram.com/KGCUS, and YouTube: www.youtube.com/KGCUS .

Media Contacts:

David Gutierrez, Dresner Corporate Services, (312)780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com

Joanne Tedesco, Dresner Corporate Services, (573) 355-7855, jtedesco@dresnerco.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://prdesk.globenewswire.com/ResourceLibrary/ResourceLibrary/GetDynamicThumbnailContentContent/?resourceId=1c23b444-46ce-4b35-b847-323230fbd2b3&maxHeight=280&maxWidth=280



