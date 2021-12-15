FormFactor Opens New Manufacturing Facility to Expand Capacity for Semiconductor Wafer Probe Card Production

LIVERMORE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), a leading semiconductor test and measurement supplier, today announced the opening of a new manufacturing facility, expanding its Livermore, California campus. The 90,000 square foot facility provides the company with additional capacity to manufacture advanced wafer probe cards, essential equipment to test semiconductor chips and support the growing test demand of advanced packaging.



The new building features a class 1000 clean room for the assembly and test of MEMS probe cards, as well as office and warehouse space. The new facility represents a significant part of the company’s plans to invest approximately $70-80 million in 2021 on manufacturing capacity expansion.

“The opening of our new manufacturing facility is critical to answer the growing demand for our test technologies,” said Matt Losey, Senior Vice President and GM of FormFactor’s Probes Business Unit. “As our customers expand their chip production, we are dedicated to enabling their test success. Today, we design and ship probe cards with more than 85 million MEMS probes annually to customer fabs around the globe. This new manufacturing center will give us space to grow with the industry in the years ahead.”

FormFactor’s customers include the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers worldwide, and the company’s probe cards are used to test virtually every type of IC manufactured today.

In addition to its Livermore, CA headquarters and probe card manufacturing center, FormFactor’s US probe card manufacturing facilities include Carlsbad, CA; Baldwin Park, CA and Beaverton, OR.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

