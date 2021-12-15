HelloTeam Named a Leader in G2 Winter 2021 Report

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HelloTeam, the all-in-one performance management, employee engagement, and social workplace community platform, today announced that it has been named a Leader in Performance Management Software and Employee Engagement Software by G2.com. The people experience solution earned awards in 16 different categories based on its high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2, the world's leading business solutions review website.

The G2 Winter 2021 Reports highlight a major year for HelloTeam. The company has experienced exponential growth in customers, number of users on the platform and recurring revenue - and now has over 140 5-star ratings on G2.

For its Winter 2021 Report, in addition to being acknowledged as a market leader, HelloTeam proudly earned 16 total badges for its Performance Management Software and Employee Engagement Software, including:

Leader (Overall and Mid-Market)

(Overall and Mid-Market) Easiest To Do Business With (Small-Business)

(Small-Business) Easiest Setup (Mid-Market)

(Mid-Market) Leader (Europe)

(Europe) Best Support (Small-Business)

(Small-Business) Best Meets Requirements (Mid-Market)

"G2's awards - and our high rankings overall - reinforce and validate our commitment to providing the best possible employee experience solution on the market, particularly for the deskless, hybrid and remote workers that want a closer connection to their workplace," said Tanya Bakalov, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of HelloTeam. "I'm so grateful to all of the users who took the time to leave their honest reviews of our platform. We hold the acknowledgments from the G2 community in the highest regard and we're excited to continue expanding and innovating based on your feedback."

Modern software is critical for HR organizations to retain talent and support the Future of Work in today's mix of remote, hybrid, and in-office workforce. HelloTeam's unique combination of performance management, employee engagement and social workplace connectivity allows HR leaders to create an engaged culture that attracts and retains employees in the face of the Great Resignation.

About HelloTeam

HelloTeam is the leading all-in-one performance management, employee engagement, and social workplace community platform that is designed to create engaged and highly effective teams through goals, 360 performance reviews, one-on-ones for real-time feedback, surveys, virtual peer recognition, and more. HelloTeam's user-friendly, unified people experience platform provides interactive tools that HR needs and employees love. Our holistic approach to performance management and employee engagement makes HelloTeam the perfect tool for building a winning culture in both remote and on-site workforces.

About G2

G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.

Media Contact:

Tom Holmes Tom.Holmes@HelloTeam.com

Frank Moreno Frank.Moreno@Helloteam.com

