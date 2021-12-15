IBEX Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended October 31, 2021

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBEX Technologies Inc. (“IBEX” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: IBT) today reported its financial results for the three months ended October 31, 2021.



“We are pleased with the continued growth driven by strong sales of heparinase-based products” said Paul Baehr, IBEX President & CEO. “and with the continued strengthening of the Company’s balance sheet. We foresee the trend to continue for the balance of the fiscal year.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2022

Revenues for the quarter ended October 31, 2021 totaled $1,781,201 and were up 53% from $1,164,658 in the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2021.

The company recorded net earnings of $664,559, up $514,493 vs. $150,066 in the same period of the prior year, due mainly to an increase in revenues.

Operating expenses totaled $1,116,642 up $98,044 vs $1,018,598 in the same quarter last year, due mainly to an increase in cost of sales offset by a decrease in SG&A.

Consequently, the Company recorded EBITDA of $763,211 versus $246,430 in the same period a year ago.

It should be noted that “EBITDA” (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation & Amortization) is not a performance measure defined by IFRS, but we, as well as investors and analysts, consider that this performance measure facilitates the evaluation of our ongoing operations and our ability to generate cash flows to fund our cash requirements, including our capital expenditures program. Note that our definition of this measure may differ from the ones used by other public corporations.

EBITDA for the three months ended October 31,

2021 October 31,

2020 Net earnings $664,559 $150,066 Depreciation of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets $43,381 $49,968 Depreciation of right-of-use assets $52,293 $45,928 Interest – Net $2,978 $4,474 Income tax refund - ($4,006) Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization $763,211 $246,430





Financial Summary for the three months ended October 31,

2021 October 31,

2020 Revenues $1,781,201 $1,164,658 Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation & amortization (EBITDA) $763,211 $246,430 Depreciation of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets $43,381 $49,968 Depreciation of right-of-use assets $52,293 $45,928 Net earnings $664,559 $150,066 Earnings per share $0.03 $0.01

Cash and cash equivalents increased by $774,789 during the three months ended October 31, 2021 as compared to the year ended July 31, 2021. Net working capital increased by $626,493 during the three months ended October 31, 2021 as compared to the year ended July 31, 2021.

Balance Sheet Summary as at October 31,

2021 July 31,

2021 Cash and cash equivalents $5,208,690 $4,433,901 Net working capital $5,357,827 $4,731,334 Outstanding shares at report date (common shares) 24,823,244 24,823,244

LOOKING FORWARD

As always, the future financial results of the Company are difficult to predict as the Company’s customers have significant variations in their purchasing patterns, as it has been illustrated in the quarterly results over the past few years. The impact of COVID-19 adds further uncertainty.

The Company continues to work on a number of new heparinase-containing clinical device projects with its key customers, some of which may result in additional revenues in Fiscal 2022. However, as with all developmental projects, we cannot give assurances that any of these customer-driven projects will come to market and produce significant revenues.

We are continuing with our development enzyme DiaMaze® (diamine oxidase). DiaMaze® is an enzyme targeted to persons suffering from histamine intolerance and will be marketed as a nutraceutical. While we continue to make good progress, development of this product relies on a number of third-party suppliers whose deliverables have been slower than expected owing to COVID-19 constraints.

ABOUT IBEX

IBEX manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use through its wholly owned subsidiary IBEX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Montréal, QC). IBEX Pharmaceuticals also manufactures and markets a series of arthritis assays, which are widely used in osteoarthritis research.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.ibex.ca.

