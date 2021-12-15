Universe Pharmaceuticals INC Appoints Mr. Baochang Liu as Chief Operating Officer

Ji’an, Jiangxi, China, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UPC), a pharmaceutical producer and distributor in China, today announced that the Company appointed Mr. Baochang Liu as its Chief Operating Officer, effective December 1, 2021.



Mr. Baochang Liu has over 17 years of experience in pharmaceutical marketing. Mr. Baochang Liu has been working as the vice president of marketing and general manager of OTC department at China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. since December 2019. Mr. Baochang Liu served as the general manager of OTC department at Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. from November 2015 to December 2019. Prior to that, Mr. Baochang Liu worked as the general marketing manager at Chengdu Rongyao Industry (Group) Co., Ltd. from December 2012 to November 2015. Mr. Baochang Liu obtained his bachelor’s degree in accounting and in marketing management from Harbin University of Commerce in 2004.

Mr. Gang Lai, Chairman and CEO of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, commented, “We are pleased to have Mr. Baochang Liu join our executive leadership team as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Liu is a well-known pharmaceutical marketing expert in the industry, and his extensive experience in pharmaceutical marketing and proven track record as a marketing leader will be a valuable addition to our team. We believe Mr. Liu’s expertise and deep experience make him the ideal choice to drive the Company’s continued growth and development in the future.”

About Universe Pharmaceuticals INC

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, headquartered in Ji’an, Jiangxi, China, is a pharmaceutical producer and distributor in China. The Company specializes in the manufacturing, marketing, sales and distribution of traditional Chinese medicine derivatives products targeting the elderly with the goal of addressing their physical conditions in the aging process and to promote their general well-being. The Company also distributes and sells biomedical drugs, medical instruments, Traditional Chinese Medicine Pieces, and dietary supplements manufactured by third-party pharmaceutical companies. Currently, the Company’s products are sold in 30 provinces of China. For more information, visit the company’s website at http://www.universe-pharmacy.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

