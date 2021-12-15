MINILUXE REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE 3rd Quarter of 2021

Toronto, Ontario , Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe, Inc. (“MiniLuxe”) a wholly -owned subsidiary of MiniLuxe Holding Corp (TSXV: MNLX), is announcing that it has filed its interim financial statements for the 13 and 39 weeks ended September 26, 2021 and September 27, 2020 (“Q3 Financials”).



MiniLuxe is pleased to report that revenue growth for the 13-week period ended September 26, 2021 exhibited continuing momentum, returning the business to a run-rate in line with peak 2019 like-for-like pre-COVID 19 revenue figures. Total revenue of USD$4.7M for the third quarter increased 82% over the same period in 2020 and gross profit of USD$2.2M doubled relative to the prior period. This performance was achieved despite reduced operating hours due to the pandemic.

“Against the backdrop of labor shortages, pandemic mandates and surges, we are proud that MiniLuxe’s standards for clean self-care services and products demonstrated continued resiliency and growth,” said Zoe Krislock, CEO of MiniLuxe.

On December 8, 2021, MiniLuxe opened the TSX Venture exchange, further details of which can be found here, together with comments from the TMX Group and Anthony Tjan, Executive Chairman of MiniLuxe Holding Corp.

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe, a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts is a digital-first, socially-responsible lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform for the nail and waxing industry. For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been setting industry standards for health, hygiene, and fair labour practices in its efforts to transform the most used, but highly under-regulated nail care industry. MiniLuxe looks to become one of the largest inclusionary educators and employers of vocational women workers by empowering Asian-American, Asian-Canadian, and other diverse members on its talent empowerment platform.

Today, MiniLuxe derives its revenue streams across talent services (nail care and waxing services) and product revenue (through its own proprietary clean nail care products). MiniLuxe is driven by a fully integrated digital-first platform that manages all client bookings, preferences and payments and provides designers with the ability to manage scheduling, clientele preferences, performance and compensation tracking, and training content. Since its founding, MiniLuxe has performed over 2 million services.

For further information

Anthony Tjan

Executive Chairman, MiniLuxe Holding Corp.

atjan@miniluxe.com

