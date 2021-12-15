Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Executive Chairman’s Retirement and Succession Plan

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, announced that Merrick Okamoto, Executive Chairman, plans to retire at the end of 2021. The board of directors has appointed Fred Thiel, Marathon’s current CEO, to succeed Okamoto on January 1, 2022, at which time, Thiel will maintain the responsibilities of both chairman and CEO.



Okamoto joined Marathon as a member of the board of directors in 2017 and, during his tenure with the Company, served as Marathon’s chairman and CEO. In April 2021, Thiel replaced Okamoto as CEO, as part of a strategic succession plan and in preparation of Okamoto’s eventual retirement. The Company is currently evaluating candidates to fill Okamoto’s vacancy on its board of directors.

“On behalf of the board of directors and our entire organization, I would like to thank Merrick for his vision, his leadership, and the impact he has had on Marathon during his tenure with the Company,” said Fred Thiel, Marathon’s CEO. “When Merrick joined Marathon in 2017, the Company was near insolvency and lacked a clear path to recovery. While serving as a board member and later as the Company’s CEO, Merrick was instrumental in restructuring and redefining the business. It is in large part due to his prescience and decision making that Marathon has grown from a $10 million market cap company at the start of 2020 into a $4 billion enterprise today that is commonly regarded as one of the leading bitcoin miners in North America. We are incredibly grateful for the significant contributions he has made to Marathon, and we wish him and his family all the best in his retirement.”

Merrick Okamoto commented, “With Marathon transformed and the foundation solidly laid for the Company to flourish in its new life as a large, efficient, and well-capitalized bitcoin miner, the board of directors and I concluded that it was time to complete the transition that began when Fred became CEO in April of this year. Fred’s strategic thinking and his track record of effectively leading organizations has already proven valuable as he has repositioned Marathon to be asset light, agile, and uniquely capable of scaling with one of the largest renewable energy providers in North America.

“In its current position, Marathon has approximately $1.1 billion in liquid assets, ample opportunities to expand with renewable power, and a proven, forward-thinking leadership team. It has been a great privilege to have played an integral role in Marathon’s evolution, and I look forward to watching the Company continue to thrive under Fred’s and the rest of the team’s guidance in 2022 and beyond.”

About Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets.