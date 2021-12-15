BLUE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION SIGNS STATEMENT OF SUPPPORT FOR THE NATIONAL GUARD AND RESERVE

Cheyenne, Wyoming, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Federal Credit Union recently renewed and solidified its support of all branches of the United States Military by signing a Statement of Support with Employer Support of The Guard and Reserve, also known as ESGR.

“Blue’s history is firmly connected to the military. From our founding on Warren AFB, to our support of military members stationed around the world, we are proud of this history,” says Stephanie Teubner, President and CEO of Blue Federal Credit Union. “The ESGR has served our country for more than 45 years, fostering a culture in which all employers support and value the employment and military service of members of the National Guard and Reserve in the United States. We are honored to partner with such a great organization and publicly proclaim our support of our men and women in uniform.”

The Statement of Support Program is the cornerstone of ESGR’s effort to gain and maintain employer support for the Guard and Reserve. Employers signing a statement of support pledge that:

1. To recognize, honor and enforce the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA);

2. To provide managers and supervisors with the tools they need to effectively manage those employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve;

3. Appreciate the values, leadership and unique skills service members bring to the workforce and will encourage opportunities to employ Guardsmen, Reservists, and Veterans;

4. To continually recognize and support service members and their families in peace, crisis and war.

“It was a pleasure to join the CEO of Blue Federal Credit Union as she signed a Statement of Support. It is Employers like Blue that put soldiers ‘minds at ease when performing their military duties,” said retired Brig. Gen. Kathy Wright, Wyoming State Chair for the ESGR. “Confidence in knowing their employment is secure and a job is waiting when they return allows them to focus on mission requirements. Employers like Blue are true patriots and partners in the defense of our country. ESGR values their support and commitment.”

Blue Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving communities across Wyoming and Colorado as well as members worldwide. Our purpose is to create a true cooperative connected to and inspired by the communities we serve and to help discover new pathways to realize your possibilities. To learn more about joining Blue, visit bluefcu.com.

ESGR, a Department of Defense program, was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers and to assist in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee's military commitment. ESGR is supported by a network of more than 3,000 volunteers in 54 committees located across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam-CNMI (Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands), Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

