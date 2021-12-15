Ethan Allen Announces Strengthening of Leadership Structure

DANBURY, CT, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (“Ethan Allen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ETD) announced today the promotion of key leaders.

Corey Whitely has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President, Operations and will be responsible for the Company’s operations including manufacturing, logistics and technology. Mr. Whitely joined the Company in 1988.

Amy Franks, associated with the Company for 23 years, has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President, Retail Network & Business Development.

Matthew McNulty, currently Vice President Finance & Treasurer, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer. He started his association with the Company in 2019.

Farooq Kathwari, Chairman, President and CEO stated, “We are very pleased in continuing to strengthen the leadership team of our vertically integrated interior design enterprise. This month we have started our celebration of 90 years of innovation, and we’re gratified with being profitable all these 90 years. An important factor has been our focus on one enterprise, one brand, and importantly – our talented team across our manufacturing, logistics, retail, marketing, technology and service.”

