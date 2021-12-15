Atlas Salt Extends PRmediaNow Agreement

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Salt (the “Company” or “Atlas” - TSXV: SALT) has extended an agreement with PRmediaNow, pursuant to which the firm will provide media relations services to Atlas for an additional term of 12 months.



PRmediaNow’s award-winning team of public relations professionals, media researchers and former national journalists has extensive experience securing editorial placements for public companies in leading business, investment, finance, technology, industry-trades, and all targeted media verticals.

With a head office in Ottawa, and a satellite division in Tampa Bay, Florida, PRmediaNow delivers PR programs that lead to valuable media coverage, viral social media exposure, website traffic, investor interest, and business building opportunities.

Patrick Laracy, Atlas CEO, commented: “The very talented team at PRmediaNow is a key part of an immediate strategy to further enhance awareness of Atlas Salt and the value proposition of the Great Atlantic deposit as a highly advantaged asset in the heart of the eastern North America road salt market. At this time in particular, as we mobilize for drilling, we’re launching into a pivotal period in Company history. PRmediaNow is a perfect fit for us on the communications side.”

Atlas Salt will pay PRmediaNow a fee of $3,000 per month and PRmediaNow will also be granted stock options to purchase 200,000 common shares of Atlas Salt at a price of $1.65 per share for a term of two years. The options are in accordance with Atlas Salt's stock option plan and vest quarterly over one year. The services agreement, effective December 15, 2021, and grant of options are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Atlas Salt

Bringing the Power of SALT to Investors: Atlas Salt owns 100% of the Great Atlantic salt deposit strategically located in western Newfoundland in the heart of the robust eastern North America road salt market. The project features a large homogeneous high-grade resource. Atlas also owns the Fischell’s Brook Salt Dome with plans to spin out that asset into a separate company as a potential renewable energy storage opportunity.

