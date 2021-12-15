NEOGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of NEOG and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s merger with 3M Company (NYSE: MMM).



On December 14, 2021, NEOGEN announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with 3M in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $9.3 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, 3M will spin off its Food Safety business to 3M shareholders and simultaneously merge it with a wholly owned subsidiary of NEOGEN. At the completion of the merger, NEOGEN will issue a number of shares to 3M shareholders such that 3M shareholders will receive approximately 50.1% of the combined company and existing NEOGEN shareholders will continue to own approximately 49.9% of the combined company. The deal is scheduled to close in the third quarter of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that NEOGEN’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for NEOGEN’s stockholders.

