SMC Announces the Engagement of Corporate Law Firm Anthony L.G., PLLC

Charleston, SC, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMC Entertainment Inc. ("SMC" or the "Company," OTC: SMCE), a fully integrated financial technology company with a full suite of digital financial services solutions, today announced the immediate engagement of Anthony L.G., PLLC.



The Company is now served by a very well respected Corporate Law Firm. As the Company works towards a successful move to a more senior exchange, Laura Anthony’s firm will be of great value, especially through the transition phase of Company.

About Anthony L.G., PLLC

Securities Attorney Laura Anthony is the founding partner of Anthony L.G., PLLC, a national corporate, securities and business transactions law firm. For 28 years Ms. Anthony has focused her law practice on small and mid-cap private and public companies, NASDAQ, NYSE MKT, the OTC market, initial public and follow on offerings, mergers and acquisitions, private placement and corporate finance transactions, Regulation A/A+, Exchange Act and other regulatory reporting requirements, state and federal securities laws, general corporate law and complex business transactions.

