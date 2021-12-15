Grant Cardone and the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences to Give Away More Than $200,000 in Toys to Charity on Thursday, December 16th at 3 p.m.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardone Ventures and The American Academy of Hospitality Sciences, The Star Diamond Award are pleased to announce that they are donating 10,000 toys, and over $200,000 in value, as part of the Grant Cardone Ventures Grand Opening in Scottsdale, Arizona on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m.

The toys will be given out to several charities across the country including those serving the families and children affected by the country's devastating tornadoes.

Of the toys being donated across the country, $100,000 worth will stay in Arizona for local charities including the Scottsdale Firefighter's Charities Association, Arizona Helping Hands, Family Promise, and Armer Foundation for Kids.

6,000 of the 10,000 toys will be presented at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Cardone Ventures Grand Opening on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. with Scottsdale Mayor, David Ortega, and other Scottsdale and state dignitaries.

"We are pleased to be in a position to offer our support to Arizona, as well as the midwestern and southeastern states recently devastated by the tornados this week. We believe in supporting underserved communities, much like we do in NY and Miami, by working closely with local charities, U.S. Marines Corp Reserve Toys for Tots, as well as local and federal law enforcement and fire departments in support of those communities," says Brandon Dawson, Co-Founder and CEO of Grant Cardone Ventures and the Vice Chairman of the American Academy of Hospitality Services. "We believe in being actively involved with our community, both professionally, by hiring local employees, supporting local commerce, as well as helping the underserved and disadvantaged in these local communities. We are truly excited to be in the great state of Arizona," says Dawson.

Cardone Ventures is bringing investment capital into the Grand Canyon state with its Private Equity Group. Grant Cardone and his team help small to midsize businesses grow and create massive value. Cardone's company is the largest and fastest-growing crowdfunding multi-family investment for all accredited and non-accredited investors and has raised over $700 million in crowdfunding in just three years.

The new Cardone Ventures Scottsdale Headquarters is located at 4800 N Scottsdale Rd. Suite 5500, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. The company will be adding more than 100 new employees to the Scottsdale headquarters in the coming year. Cardone Ventures plans to hold large events in Scottsdale to support neighboring businesses.

For interview requests or more information please contact:

Buck Wise

CMO of Cardone Ventures

buck@cardoneventures.com

971-282-3400

For more information on Cardone Ventures visit https://www.cardoneventures.com.

About Cardone Ventures: Cardone Ventures helps individuals and business owners attain their personal, professional, and financial goals. Cardone Ventures is a business consulting company founded by Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson. Together, they help business owners experience their company from a 360-degree perspective, including operations, marketing, finance, and people. Cardone Ventures' focus is to help entrepreneurs grow from $2 million to $500 million+ and 10X all aspects of their business.

About The American Academy of Hospitality Sciences: The American Academy of Hospitality Sciences is the preeminent issuer of the world-renowned Five and Six-Star awards around the world. The Star Diamond Award recognizes elite service providers or professionals around the globe.

