Teknova to Join the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

HOLLISTER, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading provider of critical reagents for the development and production of biopharmaceutical products, including drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today announced that it will join the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index® (Nasdaq: NBI) effective prior to market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.



The NBI is a major global biotech equity index designed to track the performance of Nasdaq-listed biotechnology or pharmaceuticals stocks. Calculated under a modified capitalization-weighted methodology, the NBI is widely followed and tracked by investors and Exchange Traded Funds products worldwide. As an NBI company, Teknova met several eligibility requirements, including minimum market capitalization, average daily trading volume, and length of time listed as a public company.

“The Teknova team has successfully executed on several important milestones since our Initial Public Offering in June 2021, and I’m proud of their commitment to our mission of accelerating the development and commercialization of next generation therapies, vaccines, and diagnostics,” said Stephen Gunstream, President and CEO of Teknova. “We are honored to join the NBI, which we believe validates our team’s hard work and progress in delivering value to all of our stakeholders.”

For more information about the NBI, visit Nasdaq NBI.

About Teknova

Teknova is expediting clinical breakthroughs in the life sciences by providing custom products and reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. With a focus on agility and customization, Teknova delivers research-grade and GMP products including cell culture media and supplements, protein and nucleic acid purification buffers, and molecular biology reagents for a multitude of established and emerging applications, including cell and gene therapy, mRNA therapeutics, genomics, and synthetic biology. Teknova's proprietary processes enable the manufacture and delivery of high quality, custom, made-to-order products on short turnaround times and at scale across all stages of development, including commercialization. For more information about Teknova, visit www.teknova.com.