YHE Leads Market of BP Smartwatch with BP Doctor MED

New York, NY , Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YHE recently announced the launch of BP Doctor MED, prior to the release of the HUAWEI Watch D, aiming to challenge HUAWEI’s new watch in blood pressure monitoring. As the FDA & CE-standard wearable blood pressure smartwatch, BP Doctor MED is equipped with a proprietary dual cuff design for accurate blood pressure monitoring on the wrist. This new BP smartwatch is now live on Indiegogo and reached 100% of its funding goal within one hour of launch: https://bit.ly/3cGsWc4

Unlike many blood pressure watches using the photoplethysmography (PPG) measurement method, the standout feature of BP Doctor MED lies in its patented dual cuff design that employs a traditional oscillometric blood pressure measurement to achieve medical-grade accuracy within +/-5mmHG. It provides instant blood pressure feedback at any time along with comprehensive health insights, 24/7.

"I’m impressed with how accurate the BP Doctor MED's reading result was!" - Says Doctor Adam J., who has over 26 years of clinical experience. “After doing a comparison test between traditional medical blood pressure cuff and BP Doctor MED smartwatch, I’m impressed with how accurate the reading result was. From a professional standpoint, I can say, with its patented dual-cuff design, the accuracy can be consistent.”

In addition to blood pressure monitoring, BP Doctor MED can also perform sleep analysis and daily activity tracking. It syncs all data in-app and generates insight charts with health indicators that can be shared with family members or doctors in real-time. Moreover, the device also has the essential features of a smartwatch, including push notifications, a wake-up vibrating alarm, and schedule reminders.

