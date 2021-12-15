ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Personal Injury Attorneys McQuaid & Douglas have been awarded the 2022 Expertise Award for Best Personal Injury Lawyers in St. Petersburg with an A+ rating. The Expertise Award is a nationally recognized award for the top service professionals in their fields.

The Expertise Best Personal Injury Lawyers in St. Petersburg Award recognizes the top firms in the U.S. that have had the most impressive performance records over the year. An Expertise award is granted based on a five-tiered rating system encompassing availability, qualifications, reputation, experience, and professionalism.

Sean McQuaid & Jonathon Douglas have earned an A+ for reputation and professionalism. Reputation is graded based on customer review quality and quantity and having strong customer ratings through online platforms. On professionalism, Expertise calls to evaluate businesses anonymously. Prompt answering, knowledgeable representatives, and polite communication earn better scores. The expertise graders awarded an A+ to McQuaid & Douglas in the following categories: responsiveness, friendliness, helpfulness, and detail.

Excellence In and Out of the Courtroom

Personal Injury Attorneys McQuaid & Douglas are an extension of Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A., a comprehensive law firm. McQuaid and Douglas specialize in the areas of personal injury , auto accidents , bicycle accidents , dog bites/attacks , DUI accidents , hit and run accidents , motorcycle accidents , truck accidents , premises liability , PSTA accidents , slip and fall injuries , Uber and Lyft accidents , and wrongful death . They have been serving clients in St. Petersburg and the greater Tampa Bay area for over 60 years. Personal Injury Attorneys McQuaid & Douglas and the firm have won over 425 other awards and recognitions collectively.

Sean K. McQuaid, President

Sean McQuaid has been one of the premier practicing attorneys in the St. Petersburg area since joining the firm immediately after law school in 2000. He is currently the President of the firm.

Sean's extraordinary leadership abilities are evident in presiding over the firm and serving as the St. Petersburg Bar Association president from 2020 through 2021. Additionally, Sean has been recognized as a Florida Super Lawyer in Plaintiff's Personal Injury law and as Florida Trend Legal Elite.

Mr. McQuaid serves on the Florida Bar, the Bar of the Federal District Court for the Middle District of Florida, the St. Petersburg Bar Association, the Hillsborough Bar Association, the Clearwater Bar Association, and various other legal associations.

Sean McQuaid is distinguished for his straightforward and competitive approach to practicing law.

Jonathan W. Douglas, Partner

Jonathan is currently a partner at Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. and prioritizes fighting for his clients' rights and putting their recovery and well-being at the forefront of their injury claim.

Mr. Douglas is a member of the Florida Bar, St. Petersburg Bar Association, Bar of the Federal District Court for the Middle District of Florida , and the District of Columbia.

Mr. Douglas began his legal career as an Assistant Public Defender for the Sixth Judicial Circuit. Afterward, he defended national-level, high-profile cases at the Herbert Law Group. He has also served as a civil trial litigator and Partner at Goodis, Thompson & Miller, a leading insurance defense firm in St. Petersburg, representing some of the largest insurers in Florida.

A Legacy That Lives On

Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. is Tampa Bay's leading law firm. It was established in 1958 by Anthony S. Battaglia, a founding partner. Anthony Battaglia was known for his bold style and exceptional case preparation. Today, Battaglia's legacy is continued through the attorneys in the firm who are respected for their personalized representation. They have been providing top-notch legal services to individuals and businesses in St. Petersburg, Riverview, and all across the greater Tampa Bay area. The firm proudly upholds its reputation as one of the oldest and respected firms in the Tampa Bay area.

"Every Client Is Our Most Important Client"

Personal Injury Attorneys McQuaid and Douglas have earned their outstanding reputation through dedication to each client. They dedicate themselves to service and excellence. It's no wonder they are consistently ranked as a top law firm in the area and acknowledged by clients as the best law firm in Tampa Bay.

McQuaid and Douglas believe that every client is their most important client. Their loyal Tampa Bay clientele remains so because of their reasonable advice and putting the interest of their clients first. Their legal counsel is so highly sought out because of their commitment to helping every client achieve the best possible outcome in legal matters. For more information about Personal Injury Attorneys McQuaid and Douglas, you can visit their website www.727injury.com or contact the firm at 727-381-2300.







