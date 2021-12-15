CORRECTED - Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Three Months and Year Ended September 30, 2021

PEWAUKEE, Wis., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: WBBW), the holding company (the “Company”) for Westbury Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $2.3 million, or $0.90 per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and $9.5 million, or $3.70 per common share, for the year ended September 30, 2021, compared to net income of $1.9 million, or $0.76 per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and net income of $7.2 million, or $2.59 per common share, for the year ended September 30, 2020.



About Westbury Bancorp, Inc.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Westbury Bank. The Company's common shares are traded on OTCQX under the symbol “WBBW”.

Westbury Bank is an independent community bank primarily serving communities in Washington and Waukesha Counties (Wisconsin) through its eight full-service offices providing deposit and loan services to individuals, professionals and businesses throughout its markets.

Forward-Looking Information

Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the Company's operations and business environment. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or expected. Among the key factors that may have a direct bearing on the Company’s operating results, performance or financial condition are competition, the demand for the Company’s products and services, the Company's ability to maintain current deposit and loan levels at current interest rates, deteriorating credit quality, including changes in the interest rate environment reducing interest margins, changes in prepayment speeds, loan origination and sale volumes, charge-offs and loan loss provisions, the Company's ability to maintain required capital levels and adequate sources of funding and liquidity, the Company's ability to secure confidential information through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks, and other factors as set forth in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.

At or For the Three Months Ended: September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Selected Financial Condition Data: Total assets $ 921,791 $ 905,024 $ 892,363 $ 906,344 $ 887,285 Loans receivable, net 665,166 641,790 641,599 653,485 692,391 Allowance for loan losses 8,995 8,992 8,488 8,486 7,908 Securities available for sale 179,547 161,316 136,154 106,201 94,875 Total liabilities 836,768 819,451 809,734 824,873 808,430 Deposits 812,316 808,686 795,687 805,085 776,412 Stockholders' equity 85,023 85,573 82,629 81,471 78,855 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-performing assets to total assets 0.95 % 0.97 % 1.31 % 1.35 % 1.33 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.30 % 1.35 % 1.33 % 1.34 % 1.25 % Total classified assets to total assets 0.98 % 1.00 % 1.32 % 1.43 % 1.54 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 103.00 % 102.54 % 98.04 % 95.99 % 90.15 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.33 % 1.38 % 1.31 % 1.28 % 1.13 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized — % — % — % (0.02 %) 0.16 % Capital Ratios: Average equity to average assets 9.34 % 9.47 % 9.36 % 9.02 % 8.75 % Equity to total assets at end of period 9.22 % 9.46 % 9.26 % 8.99 % 8.89 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 13.23 % 12.62 % 13.01 % 13.41 % 12.98 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 11.98 % 11.38 % 11.78 % 12.17 % 11.83 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only) 9.22 % 9.16 % 9.21 % 9.40 % 9.03 % CETI capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 11.98 % 11.38 % 11.78 % 12.17 % 11.83 %





Three Months Ended Years Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Selected Operating Data: (in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income $ 7,246 $ 7,226 $ 28,799 $ 30,100 Interest expense 330 778 1,560 4,550 Net interest income 6,916 6,448 27,239 25,550 Provision for loan losses — 574 1,050 1,275 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,916 5,874 26,189 24,275 Service fees on deposit accounts 987 910 3,598 3,472 Gain on sale of loans 830 1,087 3,797 2,636 Other non-interest income 323 598 2,587 1,842 Total non-interest income 2,140 2,595 9,982 7,950 Compensation and employee benefits 3,246 3,141 12,311 12,559 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 712 596 2,594 2,405 Data processing 825 787 3,178 3,129 Other non-interest expense 1,075 1,275 4,803 4,104 Total non-interest expense 5,858 5,799 22,886 22,197 Income before income tax expense 3,198 2,670 13,285 10,028 Income tax expense 925 738 3,756 2,812 Net income $ 2,273 $ 1,932 $ 9,529 $ 7,216 Basic earnings per share $ 0.90 $ 0.76 $ 3.70 $ 2.59 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.85 $ 0.75 $ 3.52 $ 2.51





For the Three Months Ended: September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Selected Operating Data: (in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income $ 7,246 $ 6,792 $ 6,915 $ 7,846 $ 7,226 Interest expense 330 329 375 526 778 Net interest income 6,916 6,463 6,540 7,320 6,448 Provision for loan losses — 500 — 550 574 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,916 5,963 6,540 6,770 5,874 Service fees on deposit accounts 987 899 820 891 910 Gain on sale of loans 830 550 1,169 1,249 1,087 Other non-interest income 323 1,129 420 715 598 Total non-interest income 2,140 2,578 2,409 2,855 2,595 Salaries, employee benefits, and commissions 3,246 3,050 2,990 3,025 3,141 Occupancy and furniture and equipment 712 652 639 591 596 Data processing 825 812 778 763 787 Other non-interest expense 1,075 1,038 1,159 1,531 1,275 Total non-interest expense 5,858 5,552 5,566 5,910 5,799 Income before income tax expense 3,198 2,989 3,383 3,715 2,670 Income tax expense 925 859 958 1,014 738 Net income $ 2,273 $ 2,130 $ 2,425 $ 2,701 $ 1,932 Basic earnings per share $ 0.90 $ 0.82 $ 0.95 $ 1.06 $ 0.76 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.85 $ 0.78 $ 0.90 $ 1.03 $ 0.75



