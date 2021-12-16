Stop & Shop Launches Hiring Campaign Across New England

QUINCY, Mass., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today announced the launch of its “We’re Hiring” campaign, centered around its commitment to being a better place to work, better place to shop, and a better neighbor. The campaign, in new :06, :15, and :30 TV ads , highlights the benefits of working in one of the local grocer’s more than 250 stores and e-commerce facilities in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.



Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island are seeking applicants for permanent, non-seasonal in-store and e-commerce roles, including union positions in the bakery, deli, grocery, seafood, and produce departments. Open union roles are also available on the overnight crew, as well as for cashiers, porters, baggers, and home shoppers. All Stop & Shop associates and their household family members are eligible for an exclusive 5% discount on most in-store, online, and Pickup purchases.

“Many members of Stop & Shop’s leadership team started as part-time associates. The roles we offer at Stop & Shop are more than jobs, they are paths to successful careers,” said Maria Silvestri, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Stop & Shop. “This year alone Stop & Shop has promoted more than 1,300 part-time associates to full-time roles. We hope that those who are interested in working for a company that cares and invests in its associates and communities apply and join our team.”

Throughout its 100+ year history, Stop & Shop has remained committed to developing and investing in its associates, enabling them to build and advance their careers. As the largest unionized grocer in New England, Stop & Shop offers on-the-job training, cross-functional job rotation, coaching, networking, and mentoring – in addition to providing classroom training and tuition reimbursement for full-time associates toward business or food industry-related higher education. Stop & Shop’s part-time associates receive clear paths to full-time employment if interested in growing their careers, with the majority of Stop & Shop’s full-time associates joining the company part-time. More than 5,000 Stop & Shop associates working today have been with the company for 25 years or more. Additionally, Stop & Shop prides itself on being an inclusive workplace, believing that the voices of our team members should reflect a diverse set of ideas, experiences, and backgrounds.

To learn more about Stop & Shop’s commitment to its customers, associates, and communities, visit www.stopandshopinvests.com .