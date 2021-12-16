Allied Hotel Properties Inc. Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement With Allied Holdings Ltd.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Hotel Properties Inc. (TSX-V: AHP) (the “Company” or “Allied”) is pleased to announce the voting results from Monday’s special meeting (the “Meeting”) of the holders (the “Shareholders”) of common shares of the Company (the “Shares”). At the Meeting, the Shareholders were asked to consider and, if deemed advisable, pass a special resolution (the “Arrangement Resolution”) approving a statutory plan of arrangement with Allied Holdings Ltd. (“Allied Holdings”) pursuant to Part 9, Division 5 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the “Arrangement”). Pursuant to the Arrangement, the Company will redeem all of the issued and outstanding Shares (other than those Shares currently owned by Allied Holdings) (the “Minority Shares”) by paying $0.28 in cash for each Minority Share (the “Consideration”).



To be effective, the Arrangement Resolution required the approval of at least: (i) two-thirds (66⅔%) of the votes cast by the Shareholders (including Allied Holdings) at the Meeting in person or represented by proxy; and (ii) a simple majority of votes cast by holders of Minority Shares (“Minority Shareholders”) (other than those excluded for the purpose of such vote under the terms of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”), present at the meeting in person or represented by proxy.

The Arrangement was approved by 99.99% of the votes cast by Shareholders and 99.96% of the votes cast by Minority Shareholders excluding the votes cast in respect of Shares held by the Shareholders required to be excluded pursuant MI 61-101.

The Supreme Court of British Columbia (the “Court”) hearing for the final order to approve the Arrangement is expected to occur on December 16, 2021 and closing of the Arrangement is expected to occur on December 20, 2021, subject to final approval by the Court.

About Allied Hotel Properties Inc.

Allied is involved in the ownership, management and development of hotels and real estate in Canada, having a history of real estate development particularly where such development can be undertaken on hotel lands. On January 6, 2020 the Company completed the sale of all or substantially all of the assets of the Company. Interested parties can find further information at www.alliedhotels.com.

