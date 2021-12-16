EVERBRIDGE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Everbridge, Inc. on Behalf of Everbridge Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Everbridge, Inc. (“Everbridge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EVBG) on behalf of Everbridge stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Everbridge has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On December 9, 2021, after the market closed, Everbridge announced that CEO David Meredith resigned. Bloomberg reported analyst Stifel as stating, “[t]he timing and uncertainty around the circumstances of Mr. Meredith’s departure combined with the company's guidance introduces a high degree of uncertainty into the story” and that there are “more questions than answers at this point”.

Following this news, Everbridge shares fell $52.37 per share, over 45%, to close at $63 per share on December 10, 2021.

