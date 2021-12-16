Myra Eskes to be proposed to the upcoming Annual General Meeting as a new member of Tecan’s Board of Directors

English German

Männedorf, Switzerland, December 16, 2021 – Tecan Group Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) announced today that its Board of Directors will propose the election of Myra Eskes as a new independent member of the Board at Tecan’s next Annual General Meeting on April 12, 2022.

Tecan, a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation for life sciences and diagnostics, expanded into the medical devices sector with the acquisition of Paramit Corporation in August 2021. With more than 20 years’ experience on three continents in the medical devices and life sciences industries, Myra Eskes’ appointment would deepen the Board’s strong technical and cultural expertise.

Myra Eskes currently serves as President, Asia Pacific, of Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE: SNN), the global medical technology business. Prior to joining Smith+Nephew in 2019, she held leadership roles within GE Healthcare, with responsibilities in the US, Europe, Central Asia, Russia, Middle East and most recently, Asia Pacific. As President and Chief Executive Officer of GE Healthcare Southeast Asia, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Myra Eskes was responsible for the diagnostic and interventional imaging, patient monitoring, healthcare digital and life sciences businesses.

The Board will also propose the reelection of all current members Dr. Lukas Braunschweiler, Heinrich Fischer, Dr. Christa Kreuzburg, Dr. Karen Huebscher, Dr. Daniel R. Marshak and Dr. Oliver Fetzer for a further one-year term.

About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) helps to improve people’s lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,000 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2020, Tecan generated sales of CHF 731 million (USD 778 million; EUR 683 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

