Radar Sensor Market Comprehensive Insight by Growth Rate, Trends, Industry Status, Key Players Forecast till 2026, Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Radar Sensor Market size is projected to reach USD 35.88 billion by the end of 2026. The increasing applications of the product across diverse industry verticals will aid market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled Radar Sensor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Pulse Radar, Continuous-Wave Radar, Radar Altimeter, and Others), By Range (Short-range, Medium-Range, and Long-Range), By Application (Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), Monitoring and Communication, Security and Surveillance, Traffic Monitoring, Environment, and Weather Monitoring, Hump Yard and Rail Crossing, Health Monitoring, and Others), By Vertical (Automotive, Aerospace and Defence, Healthcare, Maritime, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026, the market was worth USD 8.57 billion and will exhibit a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Radar sensors are products that are used to detect obstructions and obstacles in the path of any vehicle or automotive. The product is widely used in numerous defence and military applications due to the ease of use. The low cost of the product, coupled with the exceptional properties of radar sensors have allowed widespread applications. Accounting to the huge potential held by radar sensors, large-scale companies are looking to invest more towards the development of advanced products.

List of the Major Companies in the Radar Sensor Market are:

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Continental AG (Germany)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

DENSO CORPORATION (Japan)

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

s. m. s. smart microwave sensors GmbH (Germany)

Oculi Corp (US)

SICK AG (Germany)

Socionext America Inc. (US)

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 19.7% 2028 Value Projection USD 35.88 Billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 8.57 Billion Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 180 Tables, Charts & Figures 67 Segments covered Type; Range; Application; Vertical; & Region





Increasing Number of Company Collaborations Will Aid Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. The increasing number of company mergers and collaborations has had a massive impact on the growth of the market. Several large-scale companies, as well as organizations, are focusing on forming strategic partnerships, in a bid to establishing a stronghold in the market. In March 2017, HELLA GmbH & Co. Kraal, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and NVIDIA Corporation announced that they have forged a strategic partnership. This step was taking to develop software for a scalable system for new driver assistance systems. This acquisition will not just help these companies, but will have a massive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Europe Currently Holds the Highest Market Share; Presence of Several Large Scale Companies Will Aid Growth

The report analyses the ongoing radar sensors market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in Europe currently holds the highest market share. The increasing product applications across diverse industry verticals will aid the growth of the regional market. As of 2018, the market in Europe was worth USD 2.94 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. Besides Europe, the market in North America will witness considerable growth.

Industry Developments:

March 2017 - ZF Friedrichshafen AG announced that it has completed the acquisition of a 45 percent stake in Styx Communication & Sensors GmbH. Through this acquisition, the company will look to utilize Styx’s attractive range of sensors for several applications.

COVID-19 Impact-

The pandemic has severely altered consumer behavior dynamics and business operations across industries. However, the demand for automation and digital technologies has increased during the pandemic due to the disruptions in supply chain networks, low available workforce, reduced sales, and work-from-home regime implementation. Many industries, including BFSI, IT and telecommunication, and retail, have witnessed swift adoption of advanced digital solutions to cater to their customers. The swift digitization observed during the pandemic has boosted the market's growth and is likely to magnify post-pandemic.

Segmentation-

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud-based. Based on enterprise size, the market is categorizing into SMEs and large enterprises. Based on end-user, the market is fragmenting into retail, logistics & transportation, IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI, and others.

Report Coverage-

The report provides a 360-degree assessment of the prospected market.

It displays growth insights on North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

It highlights key developments such as acquisitions, expansions, mergers, collaborations, and others.

It analyzes the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact.

Drivers & Restraints-

Regional Insights-

Competitive Landscape-

Businesses Adopt Inorganic Growth Strategies to Accumulate Growth

The key players in the market emphasize improving software efficiency and capabilities through investments and advanced technology integrations. The key players aim to diversify their product portfolios through new product launches and technological developments. They adopt various ingenious growth strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and others to garner growth and improve their market positions.

Industry Developments-

August 2020: Software AG launched ARIS Process Mining SaaS, the company’s new cloud platform. The platform is available in the market in three editions for element and advanced applications.

