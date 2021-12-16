Udemy Earns Great Place to Work Certification

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading destination for learning and teaching online, today announced that it has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work in Ireland. After a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute Ireland, Udemy was found to be one of Ireland's Best Workplaces 2021.

Great Place to Work® Ireland is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. The accreditation process is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience.

“As we continue to grow and invest in our team in Ireland, we’re honoured to be recognized as an employer of choice in an increasingly competitive talent market,” said Bill O’Shea, Udemy Vice President of EMEA. “Dublin is a critical office for Udemy and we wouldn’t be able to achieve our mission of connecting people and organizations everywhere with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in a changing world without our incredible Udemates.”

Great Place to Work® defines a great workplace as one where individuals can achieve organisational objectives with other employees who give their personal best and work together as a team – all in an environment of trust.

