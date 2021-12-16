Riber: Order for a Research / Pilot production MBE machine in Europe

English French

Bezons, December 16, 2021 – 8:00am – RIBER, the global leader for Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing a multi-million Euros order for an automatic MBE system from an industrial company in Europe.



A large European electronics company has ordered a fully automatic MBE 412 cluster system for the development of its antimonide-based materials business with the objective of producing pilot optoelectronic sensing devices.

RIBER’s EZ-CURVE® instrument will be integrated into the system for better control of the growth process and greater epiwafer production yield.

The MBE 412 system is the most suitable 4-inches wafer MBE research and pilot production tool on the market for III-V and advanced materials.

This new order reaffirms the RIBER’s position as the industry leader in MBE equipment for antimonide compound semiconductors.

This order will be delivered in 2022.

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com

